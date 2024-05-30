Expand / Collapse search
Trump NY sentencing to be 4 days before Republican convention

Former President Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled just four days before the RNC convention in July

Former President Donald Trump, now a convicted felon, will be due back in Manhattan court in July for a sentencing hearing days before he is scheduled to be nominated as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

A New York jury on Thursday found the 77-year-old former president guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Trump's sentencing hearing is set for July 11, which will come just four days before the Republican National Convention, which will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Former President Trump pictured at is New York criminal trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan will give the jury their instructions before they begin their deliberations today. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Charly Triballeau-Pool/Getty Images) (Charly Triballeau-Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, called out the timing as conspicuous on social media.

"Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention...They're not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!" he posted on X. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

