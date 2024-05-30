Trump attorney says he doesn't believe former president got a fair trial, lays out what's next: 'Not over'

Former President Trump’s attorney reacted to the guilty verdict handed down by a Manhattan jury in NY v. Trump on Thursday, saying he believes his client didn’t get a "fair trial."

Todd Blanche told "Jesse Watters Primetime" the trial played out "exactly as we expected."

"Did your client get a fair trial?" Watters asked.

"I mean, no, I don't think so. I mean, we've been saying for over a year that we couldn't get a fair trial in Manhattan. We couldn't get a fair trial with the judge," Blanche responded.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former president to be convicted of a felony crime. The former president will be back in court on July 11 for a sentencing hearing, days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Blanche predicted one of the first things Trump’s legal team will appeal is Judge Juan Merchan's decision to deny a motion to recuse himself from the case amid allegations of bias and his daughter’s work as a Democratic consultant.

REPUBLICANS REACT TO HISTORIC TRUMP TRIAL VERDICT: ‘DARK DAY FOR AMERICA’

"Our system of justice requires not only that a judge that is actually biased recuse himself, but that a judge that even has the appearance of bias to recuse himself, and our papers are public. We've felt very strongly that there was an actual bias this judge had, and even if not an actual bias, that there was certainly a perception of bias," he said.

The attorney added that he believes Trump’s constitutional rights were violated "in many ways," largely due to the gag order put on his client.

Trump reacted to the guilty verdict outside the New York State Supreme Court, saying the trial was "rigged" and "disgraceful."

NY V TRUMP: JUDGE THREATENS JAIL TIME FOR ‘POSSIBLY THE NEXT PRESIDENT’ FOR FUTURE GAG ORDER VIOLATIONS

"The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people," he told reporters. "We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man, and it’s OK. I’m fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution."

Blanche told "Jesse Watters Primetime" it was an "honor" for him to spend the last six weeks with Trump even though the outcome was a guilty verdict.

"It's not over," he said. "It’s not over at all, but it was great."