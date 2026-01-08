Trump cancels 'second wave of attacks' against Venezuela and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump cancels 'second wave of attacks' against Venezuela

2. Wife of anti-ICE 'agitator' said shooting was ‘my fault’ in video

3. Trump explains the 'Donroe Doctrine,' plans for governorship of Venezuela



MAJOR HEADLINES

TENSIONS RISING – Border Patrol agent shoots two in Portland after alleged attempt to run over officers. Continue reading …

PUT ON NOTICE – Trump discusses expansion of drug cartel crackdown, issues grim warning to Iran. Continue reading …

REVOLT BREWING — Gov Walz authorizes National Guard staging following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Continue reading …

STANDING FIRM — Prosecutors blast Mangione’s ‘misleading’ bid to force Bondi off case with death penalty at stake. Continue reading …

BROKEN PROMISES – Mamdani pledged to fight for all but scrapped order Jewish students say protected them. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CAMPUS RADICALS – Taxpayer-funded Minnesota teacher program bars white applicants with race-based rules. Continue reading …

RIGHTS CLASH – DNC joins Supreme Court voting case, blasts RNC effort as ‘wholly un-American.’ Continue reading …

OUT OF BUSINESS – Blue state's billionaire exodus about to get much worse in 2026, insider warns. Continue reading …

RED REBELLION – Democrats win healthcare battle as 17 GOP members help push Obamacare funding. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TROUBLED TWEET – Professor who posted violent threats against 'Zionists' keeps job after discipline. Continue reading …

FLIP-FLOP – Reporter claims Harris privately joked about question before stern response. Continue reading …

RELAUNCH HICCUP – CBS axes top 'Evening News' producer just days into broadcast revamp. Continue reading …

HIJACKED HISTORY – Progressive lawmaker removes America's Founders from Capitol hallway display. Continue reading …

OPINION

RILEY GAINES – Unite now or watch the radical left destroy everything we built. Continue reading …

MIKE POMPEO – Trump can win it all in Venezuela and stop a Maduro-like sequel. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CRAWL SPACE WAR – Strange strategy finally removes 550-pound bear from California home crawl space. Continue reading …

GRAPE DEBATE – Red or white wine? Doctor breaks down the debate and why it doesn't really matter. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where did US forces nab Maduro? This alleged vandal demanded to be called what name? Take the quiz here …

RANDOM RICHES – Man stumbles onto rare diamond treasure during Arkansas park trip with family. Continue reading …

UNCOOL IN THE KITCHEN – Man's routine task turns into awkward incident. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – Tim Walz should resign after Minnesota fraud scandal. See video …

SCOTT BESSENT – We're going to follow the money in Minnesota fraud scandal. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to learn why, one year after the Los Angeles fires, thousands of families are still displaced as insurance disputes, red tape, and rebuilding delays stall recovery. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.