Portland

Two wounded in Portland, Oregon, shooting involving federal agents: city

Man, woman wounded in Portland shooting involving federal agents

Alexandra Koch
The City of Portland in Oregon said people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting involving federal agents.

Portland Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street at about 2:18 p.m. local time and confirmed federal agents were involved, according to the city.

Fewer than 10 minutes later, at 2:24 p.m., officers were told a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. 

Officers responded and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the city. 

They were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Portland Police were not involved in the incident, city officials said.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Portland Police Chief Bob Day wrote in a statement. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

FBI agents were photographed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
