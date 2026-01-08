Gov Walz authorizes National Guard staging following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday authorized the Minnesota National Guard to be staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement in protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining public safety following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.

Soldiers will serve in a support role, focused on protecting property, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and allowing local law enforcement to remain focused on community safety and investigative responsibilities, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"Minnesotans have met this moment. Thousands of people have peacefully made their voices heard. Minnesota: Thank you. We saw powerful peace," Walz wrote in a statement. "We have every reason to believe that peace will hold. [Wednesday], I directed the National Guard to be ready should they be needed. They remain ready in the event they are needed to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

The staging, authorized by an executive order, allows National Guard personnel, equipment and facilities on state active duty to coordinate and support public safety and security services in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized 85 members of its Mobile Response Team to support law enforcement efforts in the Twin Cities.

During a news conference Wednesday, Walz made the statement, "We've never been at war with our federal government," raising concerns he would use the National Guard to push back on federal immigration enforcement action in the state.

"We do not need any further help from the federal government. To [President] Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard," Walz said. "We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks. Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight."

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., subsequently urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against Walz, calling for his arrest.

"Someone remind him: Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief. And federal authority supersedes state authority," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote in a social media post. "That’s not an opinion, that’s the Constitution. What Walz is threatening has a name: insurrection. Mr. President, the law is on your side. Use it."

Walz's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for clarification on his comments.