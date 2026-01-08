UC Davis professor who posted violent threats against 'Zionists' keeps job after discipline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A UC Davis professor who drew widespread backlash after posting that "Zionist journalists" and their children should fear for their lives was suspended without pay for one academic quarter and remains employed by the university.

Jemma DeCristo, an assistant professor in the American Studies program who identifies as transgender, was the subject of an internal investigation following a social media post shared days after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The university’s investigative report, completed in June 2024, was released publicly last week in response to a public-records request, as first reported by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

On Oct. 10, 2023, DeCristo posted on X: "One group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation… they have houses w addresses, kids in school… they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more." The post included emojis depicting a knife, an axe and drops of blood.

The post went viral a week later after being amplified by conservative commentators, such as the late Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, who called the professor's post a threat of terrorism.

According to the investigative report authored by UC Davis School of Law Dean Kevin R. Johnson and the outside law firm London & Stout, DeCristo told investigators the post was intended as satire and not a literal call to violence.

DeCristo claimed the language was intended to be "a sarcastic response to distressing geopolitical events," and the message was not intended to be taken seriously.

The professor refused to issue a clarification or apology, according to the report, telling investigators, "it would just fuel the right-wing media that was harassing her."

UC Davis concluded in their report that while the professor did not intend the post to be a literal threat, its language "injured members of the Jewish community," caused fear for children’s safety, and triggered "a ripple effect of anxiety and increased burden on campus." The report concluded the professor violated the faculty code of conduct regarding the university's ethical principles and recommended discipline.

The investigation also documented "significant disruption" to university operations, including receiving hundreds of e-mails with demands that DeCristo be fired, complaints from students and staff over safety concerns and donations being jeopardized. At least one major donor threatened to withhold six-figure gifts unless DeCristo was terminated, according to the report.

A faculty panel in June 2025 recommended DeCristo be censured, but Chancellor Gary S. May decided that suspension was warranted as well.

UC Davis confirmed to Fox News Digital that DeCristo was suspended for the fall academic quarter and did not receive pay from Oct. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025. DeCristo is not currently teaching but remains employed by the university.

"The chancellor suspended the faculty member without pay for one academic quarter and placed a Letter of Censure in the faculty member’s personnel file," a statement from the university read. "The letter will remain in the faculty member’s personnel file for the duration of the faculty member’s employment with UC."

In the letter of censure, May wrote that both investigators and the hearing panel found a failure to recognize the "deep pain and significant disruption" caused to the university community and a failure to offer clarification or apology that could have mitigated the impact.

"Particularly where students were among those who suffered as a result of your actions," May wrote, "your glaring lack of insight into the harm you caused is in direct conflict with your obligation to protect and preserve conditions hospitable to student learning."

DeCristo did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.