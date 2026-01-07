Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Wine

Red wine or white wine? Doctor reveals the healthier choice, as well as cautionary details

One wine does win out, but a physician shares important details

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Finger Lakes winemaker highlights 'classic' picks for regional newcomers Video

Finger Lakes winemaker highlights 'classic' picks for regional newcomers

New York winemaker Nova Cadamatre reveals which signature whites and reds best introduce first-time drinkers to the upstate region, pointing to bottles available through the Fox News American Wine Club subscription.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With new dietary guidelines circulating this week from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — including advice to "limit alcoholic beverages" — some wine lovers may have a key question: Is red wine or white wine healthier?

Red and white wines are both typically made from grapes. Red wine gets its color from grape juice fermenting with grape skins, while white wine does not.

Because some white wines are sweeter, many people assume they're packed with more calories.

IS RED WINE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART? CONSIDER THIS WISDOM FROM A CARDIAC SURGEON

Others are drawn to red wine for its association with the Mediterranean diet, a pattern of eating linked with heart health in some studies — though it's not clear whether the wine itself is the driver of those benefits.

There are actually "fewer health differences between red and white wine than many people think," said Dr. Stacie Stephenson, a physician based in Illinois. 

People clinking white and red wines

Choosing between red and white wine often sparks health questions, but a doctor says the differences are smaller than many assume. (iStock)

"White wine has slightly more sugar, slightly fewer calories [due to lower alcohol content] and fewer antioxidants," she told Fox News Digital. "The differences are negligible."

Stephenson also disputed the myth that red wine is significantly healthier than white.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Red wine has more antioxidants because it is made using the skins of grapes, which are especially rich in an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant polyphenol called resveratrol," she said. 

"Otherwise, there is little difference."

Red and white wine glasses together

White wine does not ferment with grape skins, which contributes to its lighter color and lower antioxidant content. (iStock)

Some research has suggested resveratrol and other polyphenols might influence certain markers like LDL cholesterol or blood vessel function — but these effects are typically observed in lab studies or at high doses not achievable through normal wine consumption, according to a Brown University study.

No amount of alcohol is truly "healthy," Stephenson stressed. She cited recent studies that link it with a higher risk of cancer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Breast cancer, in particular, is related to alcohol consumption, but so are liver, colorectal, throat, esophageal and stomach cancers," she said. 

"Anyone with a history or family history of breast or digestive system cancers should not drink alcohol."

Though white wine has fewer calories, Stephenson noted that red wine's antioxidant properties may offer some biological effects — while emphasizing risk.

Wine glass

Red wine is often associated with the Mediterranean diet, which doctors have studied for its potential long-term health benefits. (Getty Images)

"The less you drink of any alcohol, the better. None is best," she said. 

"However, I know many people are never going to give up drinking wine — so if you want to make the best choice, choose red wine for the antioxidant benefits."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The doctor suggested getting resveratrol by eating berries, peanuts or red grapes if you opt for white wine.

Stephenson added that the number of non-alcoholic wine companies is growing — and they're improving their products — for drinkers who want to cut back on alcohol intake. 

People celebrating with red and white wine

Alcohol consumption has been associated with higher risks of breast, liver, colorectal and digestive system cancers, a doctor warned. But the number of non-alcoholic wine companies is growing.  (iStock)

"These red wines offer the resveratrol benefits without the cancer risks of alcohol," she said. 

"These also provide the wine experience without the downsides."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some people won't be interested in these," added Stephenson. "But they are steadily gaining in popularity."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue