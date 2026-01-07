Red wine or white wine? Doctor reveals the healthier choice, as well as cautionary details

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With new dietary guidelines circulating this week from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — including advice to "limit alcoholic beverages" — some wine lovers may have a key question: Is red wine or white wine healthier?

Red and white wines are both typically made from grapes. Red wine gets its color from grape juice fermenting with grape skins, while white wine does not.

Because some white wines are sweeter, many people assume they're packed with more calories.

Others are drawn to red wine for its association with the Mediterranean diet, a pattern of eating linked with heart health in some studies — though it's not clear whether the wine itself is the driver of those benefits.

There are actually "fewer health differences between red and white wine than many people think," said Dr. Stacie Stephenson, a physician based in Illinois.

"White wine has slightly more sugar, slightly fewer calories [due to lower alcohol content] and fewer antioxidants," she told Fox News Digital. "The differences are negligible."

Stephenson also disputed the myth that red wine is significantly healthier than white.

"Red wine has more antioxidants because it is made using the skins of grapes, which are especially rich in an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant polyphenol called resveratrol," she said.

"Otherwise, there is little difference."

Some research has suggested resveratrol and other polyphenols might influence certain markers like LDL cholesterol or blood vessel function — but these effects are typically observed in lab studies or at high doses not achievable through normal wine consumption, according to a Brown University study.

No amount of alcohol is truly "healthy," Stephenson stressed. She cited recent studies that link it with a higher risk of cancer.

"Breast cancer, in particular, is related to alcohol consumption, but so are liver, colorectal, throat, esophageal and stomach cancers," she said.

"Anyone with a history or family history of breast or digestive system cancers should not drink alcohol."

Though white wine has fewer calories, Stephenson noted that red wine's antioxidant properties may offer some biological effects — while emphasizing risk.

"The less you drink of any alcohol, the better. None is best," she said.

"However, I know many people are never going to give up drinking wine — so if you want to make the best choice, choose red wine for the antioxidant benefits."

The doctor suggested getting resveratrol by eating berries, peanuts or red grapes if you opt for white wine.

Stephenson added that the number of non-alcoholic wine companies is growing — and they're improving their products — for drinkers who want to cut back on alcohol intake.

"These red wines offer the resveratrol benefits without the cancer risks of alcohol," she said.

"These also provide the wine experience without the downsides."

"Some people won't be interested in these," added Stephenson. "But they are steadily gaining in popularity."