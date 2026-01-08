Expand / Collapse search
Liberal journalist recounts time Kamala scolded her over question they laughed about in private

Podcast host reveals former VP's contradictory reactions to Health Secretary's circumcision-autism claims during book tour

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Kara Swisher details how Harris scolded her for a question the former VP previously laughed at in private Video

Kara Swisher details how Harris scolded her for a question the former VP previously laughed at in private

Journalist Kara Swisher recounted how Kamala Harris scolded her for a question she asked about RFK Jr. during an interview on her book tour after the two had laughed about it backstage in private.

Journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher recounted on Monday how Vice President Kamala Harris scolded her in front of an audience over a question about Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) RFK Jr. that she previously laughed about backstage when the journalist brought it up.

"I just had an experience with Kamala Harris where we were joking about something backstage about Robert Kennedy Jr., circumcision and autism—the link he was making, a link which is not there. And it was so weird. It was like, ‘That’s so f------ strange.’ And then when I got on stage and mentioned it because it had just been in the news, right? She looked at me dead and said, ‘This is nothing to laugh about,'" Swisher told The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner during her podcast.

Swisher interviewed Harris on her book tour at a Washington, D.C., stop in October. The first question Swisher asked was about her backstage reaction to RFK Jr. connecting "circumcision and autism."

"And she had just laughed about it. And then she went into this sort of high-handed kind of thing where she was like yelling at me for even asking the question. I was like, ‘I’m going to kill you. I literally can’t believe you just did that.’ Which was interesting. And I thought it was a real insight," Swisher said.

Kara Swisher and Kamala Harris

Kara Swisher speaks on stage during Vox Media's Pivot Tour at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University on November 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Gala 2025 at Washington National Cathedral on October 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Vox Media; Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

JOSH SHAPIRO CALLS KAMALA HARRIS BOOK CLAIMS ABOUT HIM 'UTTER BULL----' IN FIERY INTERVIEW RESPONSE

Choitiner reacted by added, "I sometimes get the sense that she doesn't realize her political career is over."

During the October interview, Harris responded to Swisher's question with a lengthy description of her family and how her mother worked at the National Institute of Health.

"My mother was an adviser at NIH, and she would leave us in the Bay Area to go to NIH to work with scientists who have as their goal to alleviate pain and to uplift the human condition. And when I see what these people are doing right now to end the war on cancer, to deny science and fire scientist, Kara, it’s personal for me. It’s personal for me and I can’t laugh at it," she said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House

Former Vice President Kamala Harris listens during an event with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2024. (Susan Walsh, File/AP Photo)

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE 'NEEDED MORE SUPPORT' FROM THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DURING HER 2024 CAMPAIGN

The former vice president said people would "die" because of the Trump administration's actions.

"I can't laugh about that, I'm sorry," she added. "It's f----- up."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Senate Finance Committee hearing

Health and Human Services Department (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy defended the mass firings at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Sept. 4, 2025. (Wi McNamee/Getty Images)

Swisher smiled and pointed at Harris as the audience applauded the answer. Harris then shrugged and shook her as the journalist tried to move to the next question.

Harris toured the country in 2025 to discuss her book about her historically short presidential campaign.

