Renee Good’s wife claimed Minneapolis shooting was ‘my fault’ in video amid anti-ICE fury

Rebecca Good was captured on video at the scene after her wife, Renee Good, was shot in Minneapolis

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Noem says Renee Nicole Good 'refused to obey' ICE commands Video

Noem says Renee Nicole Good 'refused to obey' ICE commands

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem talked with reporters Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, calling the deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis "preventable."

MINNEAPOLIS – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has characterized the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by federal agents as an "act of domestic terrorism," alleging the driver had been "stalking, impeding, and blocking" ICE officers for hours leading up to the incident.

Video from the scene shows Renee Good's wife, Rebecca Brown Good, in distress immediately after the shooting, saying that she encouraged Renee to attend the location where ICE agents were operating.

In the video, taken by BIGSLEEZ YUP, she can be heard saying, "I made her come down here. It’s my fault."

Polaroids of Renee Nicole Good

Photos show Renee Nicole Good. (@Renee.N.Good/Instagram)

JEFFRIES CALLS NOEM 'STONE-COLD LIAR' OVER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING RESPONSE, DEMAND INVESTIGATIONS

While Noem and President Donald Trump have framed Good as a "professional agitator" intent on harming agents, family members are disputing that characterization.

Renee Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Renee "would never have been part of anything like that" and described her as compassionate and non-confrontational.

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good. (ODU English Department/Facebook)

The shooting occurred after a vehicle driven by Good allegedly moved toward agents, leading to what DHS describes as a shooting in "self-defense."

Video circulating online shows an ICE officer approaching the stopped SUV and attempting to open the driver’s door before the vehicle moves forward. Another officer standing in front of the vehicle then fires multiple shots at close range.

A grieving woman on the sidewalk following the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Eyewitness video shows a grieving woman who identified herself as Renee Good's wife. (BIGSLEEZ YUP)

VANCE DEMAND DEMOCRATS ANSWER WHETHER ICE OFFICER IN MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING WAS 'WRONG IN DEFENDING HIS LIFE'

First Alert 4 in St. Louis confirmed with the Missouri Department of Revenue that the Missouri license plate on the red Honda Pilot driven by Renee Good at the time of the incident was registered to two people in Kansas City.

Location of ICE shooting barricaded by residents in Minneapolis

Residents barricade the 3300 block of Portland Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, Thursday, January 8, 2026, where Renee Nicole Good was shot. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Former neighbors told local media outlets that the couple relocated multiple times over the past year, including a reported move to Canada following the 2024 presidential election, before later settling in Minneapolis.

Renee Nicole Macklin Good was previously married to Timothy Macklin Jr., a comedian who died in May 2023, according to an obituary reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Protestors clash with law enforcement in Minneapolis

Protesters confront law enforcement officers at the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.  (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Before the fatal encounter, the couple managed B. Good Handywork LLC, a household repair business incorporated in early 2024.

According to Missouri business filings, B. Good Handywork LLC was formally incorporated by Rebecca Brown Good in 2024. Corporate records list both Rebecca Brown Good and Renee Nicole Macklin Good as managers of the company.

Renee Nicole Good stands with two others

Renée Nicole Good, left, is pictured in a family photo with two other people. (Donna Ganger/Facebook)

The business was registered to a residential address in Kansas City, Missouri, where the couple previously lived, writing that the purpose of the small business was to "perform interior and exterior repair, maintenances, and upgrade projects in clients’ homes."

GET ALL THE LATEST US NEWS HERE

Memorial sign for Renee Nicole Good

A picture of Renee Nicole Good is displayed near a makeshift memorial for Good, who was shot and killed at point-blank range on Jan. 7 by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent after officials said she tried to run over an officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 8, 2026.  (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

According to court records obtained by WDAF, Renee filed a name change petition at the Jackson County Courthouse in Missouri roughly five months after Macklin's death, writing that she wished to add "Good" to her last name to "share a name with my partner."

The filing also noted that she was the mother of three children under the age of 18, including one child she shared with Macklin.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rebecca Good.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
