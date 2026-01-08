Expand / Collapse search
Watchdog exposes taxpayer-funded teacher program for banning White applicants: 'Likely illegal'

Defending Education tells Fox News Digital the program is discriminating based on race with taxpayer funds

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
These schools are using DEI as an important tool to screen people out, says professor Video

These schools are using DEI as an important tool to screen people out, says professor

University of Washington professor Cliff Mass discusses a job position at the school that requires applicants to provide a one-page diversity statement on The Ingraham Angle.

FIRST ON FOX: A leading education watchdog group released a report this week alleging that a state-funded teacher preparation partnership in Minnesota explicitly limits eligibility based on race, possibly in violation of federal law.

According to a report released by Defending Education, the Minnesota Educators Partnership (MEP), a collaboration between MSU Mankato and several southern Minnesota school districts, operates multiple teacher pipeline programs that are restricted to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) applicants despite being funded with taxpayer dollars through the Minnesota Department of Education.

The partnership in question, according to the report, received $1.5 million in state grants in 2023 as part of Minnesota’s "Grow Your Own" (GYO) program, which was designed to recruit and train teachers to work throughout schools in the state with the goal of diversifying the teaching workforce.

The report focuses on two MEP initiatives known as "Teachers of Tomorrow," which targets high school students, and "Teaching Fellows," an adult pathway designed to help participants earn teaching licenses.

students raising their hands in class

Children sitting in their school classroom and raising their hands to answer a question. (Getty Images)

Program documents obtained by Defending Education for the Teaching Fellows initiative state that it is "open to applicants who are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC)" and require participants to be "of color or American Indian." Some application materials require applicants to affirmatively check a box stating they are BIPOC in order to apply. 

In addition to eligibility requirements, the report also highlights race-based rules governing how the partnership is run. According to program documentation, all project decisions for the Teaching Fellows initiative are made by a council that "must be majority individuals of color."

The Defending Education report argues that state data backs up their concerns and references a 2024 Minnesota Department of Education report showing that in several participating districts, 100% of MEP participants identified as "People of Color or Indigenous." 

WATCHDOG URGES DOJ PROBE OF TOP RESEARCH UNIVERSITY OVER ALLEGED ILLEGAL DEI PRACTICES: 'DEFIES COMMON SENSE'

Demonstrators in Michigan protest Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

Hundreds protest outside a rally held by President Donald Trump at Macomb County Community College in Warren, MI,  on April 29, 2025. (Getty Images/Dominic Gwinn)

Erika Sanzi, Senior Director of Communications at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital that the actions may violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race in programs receiving federal funding.

"Minnesota's race-based programming for aspiring teachers is likely illegal and I wouldn't be surprised if federal authorities decide to take a closer look," Sanzi told Fox News Digital.

How universities are putting ‘lipstick on a pig’ by hiding DEI programs, according to expert Video

"The goal of diversifying the teacher pipeline isn't the problem; discriminating on the basis of race is the problem." 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a MSU-Mankato spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "access to education for all students is among Minnesota State University, Mankato’s core values as an institution, and we are proud of our institutional commitment to an inclusive environment where all are welcome."

"Minnesota State University, Mankato follows all grant criteria established by the Minnesota Department of Education’s Grow Your Own program and Minnesota state law. Minnesota State Mankato’s website provides more information about the Minnesota Educators Partnership, Teachers of Tomorrow and more."

The report comes as the Trump administration has made efforts to crack down on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) measures in schools across the country in the form of executive orders aiming to ensure federal funding isn't allocated to jurisdictions or institutions that focus on race-based curriculum or hiring practices. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

