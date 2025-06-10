Trump administration has stark warning for violent anti-ICE demonstrators and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump administration has warning for violent anti-ICE rioters

2. Kamala Harris ripped for 'appalling' ICE raids statement

3. US Marines en route to Los Angeles as anti-ICE protesters block roads

MAJOR HEADLINES

OLIVE BRANCH – Musk posts revealing reaction in response to Trump saying he wishes him well. Continue reading …

POKING HOLES – Attorney's courtroom move has legal experts talking in Karen Read murder trial. Continue reading …

ON THE RECORD – Diddy's ex's testimony could provide powerful corroboration to allegations in sex crimes trial. Continue reading …

DEFENSE IN THE DARK – How Bryan Kohberger's notoriously mum defense attorney is using the media to her advantage. Continue reading …

JAILHOUSE ROMANCE – Girlfriend of escaped inmate arrested for conspiracy in coordinated jailbreak operation. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FRONT AND CENTER – Trump's influence looms large in New Jersey governor primary races. Continue reading …

UP IN SMOKE – Newsom's anticipated WH dreams crumble, critics say, as Los Angeles immigration raid riots erupt. Continue reading …

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED – 113 House Dems vote against GOP resolution to condemn Boulder attack. Continue reading …

TRUST RESET – Trump HHS fires entire vaccine advisory committee in major health shakeup. Continue reading …

MEDIA

POINTING FINGERS – Los Angeles mayor blames Trump's ICE raids for riots while claiming city is ‘calm.’ Continue reading …

'VERY STUPID' – ABC News staff 'disappointed' by Terry Moran's attack on Trump that led to suspension. Continue reading …

JUMPING SHIP – Dem predicts Musk may go after MAGA Republicans in 2026 after Trump feud. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS – WaPo media critic admits press should've covered Biden decline after major gaffe. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump acted quickly in Los Angeles and super majorities support him. Continue reading …

LEE ZELDIN – Start your rigs: Alaska is our ‘Gateway to Energy Dominance.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BATTLE OF CHAMPIONS – Riley Gaines shocked as fans turn on Simone Biles in heated transgender sports feud. Continue reading …

EPIC DISCOVERY – Archaeologist uncovers Viking secrets during three-year journey at sea. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on festival firsts and summery snacks. Take the quiz here …

ON A SOAPBOX – Blue state pushes for plastic bottle ban at hotels. Continue reading …

QUICK DIP – Unexpected guest shows up at California home for solo pool party. See video …

WATCH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Kamala Harris put herself on the side of lawlessness. See video …

SEC. KRISTI NOEM – We have been going after the worst of the worst in Los Angeles. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

