Hotel toiletries targeted by Maine lawmakers in latest environmental push

A bill in Maine would mandate hotels to forgo small bottles containing "single-use plastic containers" in "lodging establishments" — banning single-size hotel shampoo offerings and other toiletries.

The enforcement bill is advancing in the Pine Tree State’s legislature in the hopes of reducing waste.

"This bill prohibits lodging establishments from providing personal health or beauty products in small single-use plastic containers to persons staying in a lodging establishment or within bathrooms shared by the public and guests of the lodging establishment," reads bill LD 1928’s summary.

Hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, inns, time-share properties, short-term rentals and vacation rentals are listed as lodging establishments.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2030, lodging establishments with more than 50 rooms will not be able to provide toiletry bottles under 6 ounces.

In 2032, the ban will expand to lodging establishments with fewer than 50 rooms.

For hotels that do not comply, a civil violation will be issued with a $100 fine.

While the bill says lodging establishments cannot provide single-use toiletries, it is unclear if establishments can still sell them to travelers.

Some large hotels have already begun making adjustments.

"We have long been focused on our residential amenities program, switching from small toiletry bottles to larger, pump-topped bottles as part of our commitment to reduce plastic waste," a Marriott Hotels spokesperson previously told FOX Business.

A Hilton spokesperson previously told FOX Business, "As of 2023, Hilton properties were required to transition to full-size shampoo, conditioner and soap amenities, eliminating single-use miniature bottles and reducing disposed bars of soap."

Maine is not the first state to tackle a ban on hotel toiletry bottles.

New York, California and Illinois all have similar laws in place — while Washington’s ban will take effect in 2027.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Janet Mills' office for comment.