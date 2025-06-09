113 House Dems vote against GOP resolution to condemn Boulder attack on pro-Israel activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 100 Democrats voted against a House GOP-led resolution to condemn the accused terror attack in Boulder, Colorado.

It passed 280-113, with 75 Democrats joining Republicans to vote for the bill. Six lawmakers, five Democrats and one Republican, voted "present."

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., last week in response to the attack. But Democrat lawmakers made clear they were opposed to language in the resolution that they felt was politically charged.

In addition to condemning the attack, Evans' resolution also appeared to rebuke blue-leaning sanctuary jurisdictions that were at odds with federal immigration authorities, and he condemned illegal immigrants who overstay their visas as well.

A second bill, led by Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., and Joe Neguse, D-Colo., more broadly condemned the rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S. That legislation netted much wider bipartisan support, passing 400-0, with just two lawmakers voting "present."

But Evans' resolution more specifically noted that the case of terror suspect Mohammed Sabry Soliman, who overstayed a tourist visa and a subsequent work authorization, "demonstrates the dangers of not removing from the country aliens who fail to comply with the terms of their visas."

The Egyptian national is facing federal charges after allegedly attempting to set fire to peaceful demonstrators who were protesting Hamas' continued possession of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The Trump administration has vowed that he and his family will be deported from the U.S.

Evans' resolution also "affirms that free and open communication between State and local law enforcement and their Federal counterparts remains the bedrock of public safety and is necessary in preventing terrorist attacks" and it "expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, for protecting the homeland."

It comes as Democrat-controlled cities like Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee, have seen their leaders criticize the Trump administration's ICE crackdown.

The Trump administration's handling of anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles has spurred an outpouring of scorn from Democrat officials, particularly the decision to send National Guard troops in to break up the demonstrations.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., criticized Evans' resolution in comments to reporters on Monday.

"Who is this guy? He's not seriously concerned with combating antisemitism in America. This is not a serious effort," Jeffries said. "Antisemitism is a scourge on America. It shouldn't be weaponized politically."

Jeffries also called Evans "a joke."

Evans responded on X, "I served our nation in uniform in the Middle East, as a cop in Colorado, & now as a Congressman. This wildly offensive sentiment from Democrat’s Leader is why antisemitism persists. The Left is unserious about finding real solutions."

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, also criticized Evans' resolution.

"You weren't here, Mr. Evans, last term, but there were about 10 antisemitism resolutions that effectively said the same thing solely to score political points. We Jews are sick and tired of being used as pawns," Goldman said during debate on the bill.

But Van Drew, who is leading a bipartisan resolution that similarly condemns antisemitism but does not discuss immigration, defended Evans' measure.

"Yes, it is different than mine. Mine focused purely on antisemitism here in the world. But he brings up a valid point not only for Jews, but for many innocent victims. Whether it was Laken Riley, whether it was the women that were raped, the women and men that were killed, those that were beaten, those that were hurt, who were in law enforcement. Illegal immigration is not a good thing," Van Drew said.

The two lawmakers who voted "present" on Van Drew's resolution were Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Greene wrote on X after the vote, "Antisemitic hate crimes are wrong, but so are all hate crimes. Yet Congress never votes on hate crimes committed against white people, Christians, men, the homeless, or countless others. Tonight, the House passed two more antisemitism-related resolutions, the 20th and 21st I’ve voted on since taking office. Meanwhile, Americans from every background are being murdered — even in the womb — and Congress stays silent."