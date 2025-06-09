Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Simone Biles

Riley Gaines talks public's reaction to Simone Biles' personal attack: 'Almost feel bad for her'

Biles, seemingly out of the blue, ranted against Gaines last week on X

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Riley Gaines: Simone Biles essentially tarnished her reputation Video

Riley Gaines: Simone Biles essentially tarnished her reputation

Riley Gaines opened up about Simone Biles' personal attack on social media in the latest episode of OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines suggested on Monday in a radio interview that she was stunned by the public’s response to Simone Biles’ personal attack against her.

The Olympic great launched into Gaines with a post responding to the former NCAA swimmer criticizing Minnesota softball officials for turning comments off of a post celebrating a high school’s state championship win with a transgender player on the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simone Biles smiles

Simone Biles of United States smiles after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Jul. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Biles called Gaines "truly sick" among other things. But the social media reaction didn’t appear to get behind the gold medalist.

"To acknowledge how the public has shifted to this, look at Simone Biles' comments section, go on Instagram, go on Twitter, go on any article that’s being posted, go on TikTok and she is getting absolutely demolished to the point where I almost feel bad for her, like I really do," Gaines said on "Clay & Buck." 

"I have read these comments, I'm like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was prepared when I got that notification on my phone for that onslaught of hatred to come towards me. I was like, ‘Oh gosh, she’s gonna send all of her little minion people who follow her over to my page.’ That is not at all what is happening. I haven’t heard a single negative comment about myself following this interaction."

SIMONE BILES DOESN'T REALIZE WHAT SHE'S ADMITTING ABOUT TRANS WOMEN IN HER POSTS, RILEY GAINES SAYS

Riley Gaines in Arizona

Riley Gaines speaks to supporters at Independent Women’s Forum's "Our Bodies, Our Sports: We Won't Back Down" rally outside Phoenix City Hall on Jan. 11, 2024, in Phoenix. (Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gaines pointed out the recent spate of transgender athletes winning championships in girls’ sports across the country.

"Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon and Maine, where boys stole state qualifying spots, state championships or podium spots from deserving, hard-working girls," the OutKick contributor added. "So, the whole 'it doesn't really happen' argument, it can't stand at all when it continues to happen. 

"But that’s the classic progression. It never really happened — that was step one. Then it slowly shifts to, 'OK, well, it is happening, but it's not happening a lot, therefore we shouldn't be concerned.' Then it progresses to, 'OK, well, it's happening, and here's why it's a good thing.' And then the final stage of it is, 'it's happening, it's a good thing, and you're going to accept it — or else."

Gaines revealed the support her stance on transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports received in various comments’ sections during an episode of the "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

Riley Gaines testifying

Riley Gaines is sworn in during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles has not reacted since her first post toward Gaines on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.