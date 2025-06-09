Riley Gaines talks public's reaction to Simone Biles' personal attack: 'Almost feel bad for her'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines suggested on Monday in a radio interview that she was stunned by the public’s response to Simone Biles’ personal attack against her.

The Olympic great launched into Gaines with a post responding to the former NCAA swimmer criticizing Minnesota softball officials for turning comments off of a post celebrating a high school’s state championship win with a transgender player on the team.

Biles called Gaines "truly sick" among other things. But the social media reaction didn’t appear to get behind the gold medalist.

"To acknowledge how the public has shifted to this, look at Simone Biles' comments section, go on Instagram, go on Twitter, go on any article that’s being posted, go on TikTok and she is getting absolutely demolished to the point where I almost feel bad for her, like I really do," Gaines said on "Clay & Buck."

"I have read these comments, I'm like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was prepared when I got that notification on my phone for that onslaught of hatred to come towards me. I was like, ‘Oh gosh, she’s gonna send all of her little minion people who follow her over to my page.’ That is not at all what is happening. I haven’t heard a single negative comment about myself following this interaction."

Gaines pointed out the recent spate of transgender athletes winning championships in girls’ sports across the country.

"Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon and Maine, where boys stole state qualifying spots, state championships or podium spots from deserving, hard-working girls," the OutKick contributor added. "So, the whole 'it doesn't really happen' argument, it can't stand at all when it continues to happen.

"But that’s the classic progression. It never really happened — that was step one. Then it slowly shifts to, 'OK, well, it is happening, but it's not happening a lot, therefore we shouldn't be concerned.' Then it progresses to, 'OK, well, it's happening, and here's why it's a good thing.' And then the final stage of it is, 'it's happening, it's a good thing, and you're going to accept it — or else."

Gaines revealed the support her stance on transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports received in various comments’ sections during an episode of the "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

Biles has not reacted since her first post toward Gaines on Friday.