Louisiana authorities arrest girlfriend of escaped inmate for conspiracy in coordinated jailbreak operation

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrest of a former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) employee who's believed to be the girlfriend of Derrick Groves, who's still on the run.

Murrill announced in a press release that 28-year-old Darriana Burton, a former OPSO employee, was arrested on Monday after allegedly helping Derrick Groves with his escape from the facility. Officials believe Burton is the girlfriend of Groves.

An arrest warrant for Burton was issued on May 27 on a charge of conspiracy to commit simple escape.

She was arrested by the United States Marshalls Service, who located her in New Orleans on Monday. An arrest affidavit states that the woman allegedly coordinated contact between Groves and individuals outside the jail and communicated information relating to the escape.

Murrill's office said officials confirmed the couple were in an "again, off-again relationship" for three years, and are believed to currently be dating.

Burton worked for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office from August 2022 – March 2023. In 2023, according to Murrill. Officials said she was arrested and charged in 2023 for allegedly bringing contraband into a jail and malfeasance, but those charges were refused by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

"We will continue to pursue anyone and everyone who has aided and abetted these criminals. We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the full extent of the law. I’d like to thank the US Marshals Service for executing our warrant for this woman. We will arrest all aiders and abettors, and we will eventually get Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves back to prison where they belong," Murrill said.

Groves and Antoine Massey remain at large.