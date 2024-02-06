Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

Truck slams into gas pumps in New Mexico, igniting fireball

Impact causes gas station's canopy to come crashing down; driver said to be okay

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Truck slams into New Mexico gas station, driver escapes with minor injuries Video

Truck slams into New Mexico gas station, driver escapes with minor injuries

Dashcam video shows a truck crashing into a New Mexico gas station. (Credit: @extrezionx via Storyful)

Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment an out-of-control truck slammed into gas pumps in rural northwest New Mexico, igniting a fireball of destruction in its path.

"Oh my f---ing, God!" TikTok user @extrezionx can be heard saying in the video the moment he realized what had happened at the Speedway station off NM-170 in La Plata.

The video was shot Feb. 4. The TikTok user told Storyful he was approaching the Speedway gas station to fill up during a road trip from Seattle to Mississippi when the collision that caused the station's canopy to come crashing down happened. 

"What the f---?" he asked twice before pulling into a small post office next to the gas station following the impact. 

BOARD TAPS CURRENT OPERATIONS HEAD AS SUPERINTENDENT OF NEW MEXICO'S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT

Truck heads towards gas pumps

The truck can be seen approaching the gas pumps right before impact. (@extrezionx via Storyful)

"I gave a statement to the local sheriff, and they needed footage for documentation," @extrezionx told Storyful. "They also followed up with me stating the woman that I helped pull out of the truck had actually had a seizure."

@extrezionx said the driver escaped with minor injuries.

WITH PRESIDENTIAL RACE ON HORIZON, NEW MEXICO LAWMAKERS LOOK TO OUTLAW FAKE ELECTORS

Truck runs into gas pumps

A screen grab shows the initial impact when the truck ran into the gas pumps at a Speedway station in La Plata, New Mexico, on Feb. 4, 2024. (@extrezionx via Storyful)

A San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he needed to gather more information about the incident before responding to a Fox News Digital inquiry. 

A woman did answer the phone at the Speedway station involved on Tuesday morning, but said her district manager referred any inquiries about the incident to corporate public affairs. 

Truck fireball gas station

The impact was so hard, it left a fireball of destruction and caused the station's canopy to come crashing down. (@extrezionx via Storyful)

Speedway gas station, gas prices sign, car parked by gas pump, car parked by store

A look at the La Plata, New Mexico, Speedway gas station prior to the crash. (Google Maps/Google Street View)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speedways are owned and operated by 7-Eleven. The company did not respond to a request for comment prior to this story's publication. 