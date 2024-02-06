Truck slams into gas pumps in New Mexico, igniting fireball

Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment an out-of-control truck slammed into gas pumps in rural northwest New Mexico, igniting a fireball of destruction in its path.

"Oh my f---ing, God!" TikTok user @extrezionx can be heard saying in the video the moment he realized what had happened at the Speedway station off NM-170 in La Plata.

The video was shot Feb. 4. The TikTok user told Storyful he was approaching the Speedway gas station to fill up during a road trip from Seattle to Mississippi when the collision that caused the station's canopy to come crashing down happened.

"What the f---?" he asked twice before pulling into a small post office next to the gas station following the impact.

"I gave a statement to the local sheriff, and they needed footage for documentation," @extrezionx told Storyful. "They also followed up with me stating the woman that I helped pull out of the truck had actually had a seizure."

@extrezionx said the driver escaped with minor injuries.

A San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he needed to gather more information about the incident before responding to a Fox News Digital inquiry.

A woman did answer the phone at the Speedway station involved on Tuesday morning, but said her district manager referred any inquiries about the incident to corporate public affairs.

Speedways are owned and operated by 7-Eleven. The company did not respond to a request for comment prior to this story's publication.