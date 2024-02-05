Board taps current operations head as superintendent of New Mexico's largest school district

The Albuquerque Public Schools board named the district’s current chief operations officer as its new superintendent Monday.

Gabriella Durán Blakey will succeed current Superintendent Scott Elder when his contract expires on June 30. Elder has led New Mexico’s largest school district for more than three years.

Blakey, 48, has served APS for more than 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent. Now the Albuquerque native will oversee instruction and services for the district’s more than 68,000 students as well as the daily operations of more than 140 schools.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education selected Blakey by a unanimous vote following a nationwide search.

"I’m committed to listening and I’m committed to delivering results to make sure that we achieve the goals that our community has very publicly outlined for us and for the school board," Blakey said.