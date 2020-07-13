Kitten rescued from storm drain as Tropical Storm Fay soaked New York

As the sixth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season lashed the greater New York City area with drenching rain on Friday, officials responded to cries for help from a storm drain.

The Suffolk County Police Department said on Facebook that "someone heard tiny meows coming from a storm drain" and called 911 as Tropical Storm Fay lashed the area.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in Terryville, located on New York's Long Island about 60 miles east of Manhattan.

FAY DOWNGRADED TO DEPRESSION; EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE SUNDAY

A 911 caller reported that a kitten had fallen into a storm drain. County police said Emergency Service Section Officer Michael Viruet then climbed into the drain and rescued the kitten.

A photo released by Suffolk County police shows the small black cat wrapped in a bright blue towel after being rescued.

"A local resident adopted the kitten, and we wish them many happy years together," police said.

Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England before being downgraded twice Saturday morning as it moved over New York.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and dissipated Sunday, forecasters said.

The storm brought several inches of rain across the area.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.