Trial underway for former Uvalde school police officer accused of slow response to shooting

Opening statements are set to be heard Tuesday in the trial of a former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer accused of not doing more to save lives in the 2022 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Adrian Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment following the attack at Robb Elementary. He could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison if he’s convicted.

The indictment accuses Gonzales of putting children in "imminent danger" of injury or death by failing to engage, distract or delay the shooter and by not following his training. The allegations also said he did not go toward the gunfire despite hearing shots and being told the shooter’s location.

Terrified students inside the classrooms called 911 and parents outside begged for intervention by officers, some of whom could hear shots being fired while they stood in a hallway, according to The Associated Press. An investigation ultimately found that 77 minutes passed from the time authorities arrived until the tactical team breached a classroom and killed the shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos.

Gonzales’ attorney has said the officer tried to save the children that day. According to a state review, Gonzales told investigators that once police realized there were students still sitting in other classrooms, he helped evacuate them.

Gonzales and former Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo are the only two officers to face criminal charges over the response. Arredondo’s trial has not been scheduled.

At the request of Gonzales’ attorneys, the trial was moved to Corpus Christi after they argued Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks, Judge Sid Harle said. Before seating the jury Monday, he told several hundred potential jurors that the court was not looking for those who know nothing about the shooting but wants jurors who can be impartial.

Among the potential witnesses are FBI agents, Texas Rangers, emergency dispatchers and school employees. Families of students killed in the massacre are also among those who could testify.

Twelve jurors have been selected for the case, along with four alternates, FOX7 Austin reported.

The outlet added that opening statements are set to begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.