Ex-Uvalde school police chief, officer indicted over response to elementary mass shooting: reports

The former police chief of Uvalde schools and another former officer were indicted for their response to the 2022 mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

A grand jury indicted former schools police Chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales on multiple counts of felony child endangerment, per reporting from the Uvalde Leader-News and the San Antonio Express-News.

The indictments would make Arredondo and Gonzales the first officers to face criminal charges in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

