Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Ex-Uvalde school police chief, officer indicted over response to elementary mass shooting: reports

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Nicole Parker: Uvalde shooting was an 'absolute grave dereliction of duty' Video

Nicole Parker: Uvalde shooting was an 'absolute grave dereliction of duty'

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker reacts to the Justice Department's findings on police response to the Uvalde school shooting and migrants traveling without a photo ID on 'Fox News @ Night.'

The former police chief of Uvalde schools and another former officer were indicted for their response to the 2022 mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to multiple reports on Thursday. 

A grand jury indicted former schools police Chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales on multiple counts of felony child endangerment, per reporting from the Uvalde Leader-News and the San Antonio Express-News. 

Robb Elementary School

Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal)

The indictments would make Arredondo and Gonzales the first officers to face criminal charges in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 