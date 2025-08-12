New Uvalde body camera video captures parents pleading with officers during 70-minute delay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released body camera video captures parents begging officers to storm Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

The video was part of the final batch of documents local authorities withheld during a yearslong legal battle over public access, which was ultimately released this week.

In July, board members of the Uvalde CISD unanimously voted in favor of releasing the records from the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary, after 38 months of silence, grief and legal roadblocks.

Parents could be heard on the released video begging police to storm the elementary school, minutes after the horrific mass shooting by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, marking one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history.

One parent is heard asking, "Whose class is he in?" while another parent yells, "Come on man, my daughter is in there!"

The Associated Press reported that several other videos show officers inside the building and standing outside, with some suggesting they throw gas through the window or search for a key to a locked classroom.

Parents made their way toward a fence and yelled at officers to do something about the shooter.

"Either you go in or I’m going in, bro," an angry parent could be heard telling an officer. "My kids are in there, bro… Please!"

Officers continued to tell the parents to get back and stand back.

Videos also showed confusion among officers moments before they stormed the classroom from the school hallway that day.

Along with six hours of body camera video, the documents disclosed that deputies visited Ramos’ home three months before the shooting after his mother said she was afraid of him.

Body camera video released a year ago shows police officers moving through the hallways of Robb Elementary School, as well as audio from a frantic 911 call made by teachers inside the building.

One of the terrified teachers who frantically dialed 911 described "a lot, a whole lot of gunshots," while another sobbed into the phone as a dispatcher urged her to stay quiet.

"Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry!" the first teacher cried before hanging up.

The delayed law enforcement response to the shooting — nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman in a classroom filled with dead and wounded children and teachers — has been widely condemned as a massive failure.

Just before arriving at the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home. He then took a pickup truck from the home and drove to Robb Elementary.

The shooting has been the subject of multiple state and local investigations, which unilaterally condemned the police response.

The police response included nearly 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, as well as school and city police. While dozens of officers stood in the hallway trying to figure out what to do, students inside the classroom called 911 on cellphones, begging for help, and desperate parents who had gathered outside the building pleaded with officers to go in. A tactical team eventually entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Shaw and Anders Hagstrom, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.