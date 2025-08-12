Expand / Collapse search
New Uvalde body camera video captures parents pleading with officers during 70-minute delay

Body camera video shows desperate pleas as officers waited over 70 minutes to act

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Video shows parents begging cops to storm Uvalde elementary school after 2022 shooting Video

Video shows parents begging cops to storm Uvalde elementary school after 2022 shooting

Body camera footage from police shows desperate parents begging officers to storm an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman opened fire in 2022. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Department)

Newly released body camera video captures parents begging officers to storm Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

The video was part of the final batch of documents local authorities withheld during a yearslong legal battle over public access, which was ultimately released this week.

In July, board members of the Uvalde CISD unanimously voted in favor of releasing the records from the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary, after 38 months of silence, grief and legal roadblocks.

Parents could be heard on the released video begging police to storm the elementary school, minutes after the horrific mass shooting by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, marking one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history.

Uvalde bodycam police footage released

In this image from police body cam video provided by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement agents ready their weapons during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.  (Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

One parent is heard asking, "Whose class is he in?" while another parent yells, "Come on man, my daughter is in there!"

The Associated Press reported that several other videos show officers inside the building and standing outside, with some suggesting they throw gas through the window or search for a key to a locked classroom.

Parents made their way toward a fence and yelled at officers to do something about the shooter.

"Either you go in or I’m going in, bro," an angry parent could be heard telling an officer. "My kids are in there, bro… Please!"

Police staging outside the school in bodycam video

Uvalde police officers and other law enforcement officers are seen responding to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in a body camera video recorded on May 24, 2022.  (Uvalde Police Department)

Officers continued to tell the parents to get back and stand back.

Videos also showed confusion among officers moments before they stormed the classroom from the school hallway that day.

Along with six hours of body camera video, the documents disclosed that deputies visited Ramos’ home three months before the shooting after his mother said she was afraid of him.

Body camera video released a year ago shows police officers moving through the hallways of Robb Elementary School, as well as audio from a frantic 911 call made by teachers inside the building.

Uvalde Memorial

The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, the location of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

One of the terrified teachers who frantically dialed 911 described "a lot, a whole lot of gunshots," while another sobbed into the phone as a dispatcher urged her to stay quiet.

"Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry!" the first teacher cried before hanging up.

The delayed law enforcement response to the shooting — nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman in a classroom filled with dead and wounded children and teachers — has been widely condemned as a massive failure.

Just before arriving at the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home. He then took a pickup truck from the home and drove to Robb Elementary.

The shooting has been the subject of multiple state and local investigations, which unilaterally condemned the police response.

The police response included nearly 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, as well as school and city police. While dozens of officers stood in the hallway trying to figure out what to do, students inside the classroom called 911 on cellphones, begging for help, and desperate parents who had gathered outside the building pleaded with officers to go in. A tactical team eventually entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Shaw and Anders Hagstrom, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.