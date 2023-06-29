Florida jury finds former Parkland school resource officer not guilty on all counts
The Florida jury reached its verdict on Thursday after four days of jury deliberations in the trial of the former Parkland school resource officer.
A Florida jury has found former Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson not guilty on all counts.
Peterson faced seven counts of felony child neglect and becomes the first law enforcement officer in the United States to face criminal charges stemming from his alleged inaction during an active school shooting. He's also being charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence in relation to the adults shot in the building.