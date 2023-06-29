Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida jury finds former Parkland school resource officer not guilty on all counts

The Florida jury reached its verdict on Thursday after four days of jury deliberations in the trial of the former Parkland school resource officer.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Former Broward County Sherriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson arrested, facing several charges Video

Former Broward County Sherriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson arrested, facing several charges

Brother of Parkland shooting victim Hunter Pollack weighs in on ‘Fox & Friends First.’

A Florida jury has found former Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson not guilty on all counts.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson leaves the courtroom following a hearing in his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, May 22, 2022. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, during a mass shooting at the Parkland high school five years ago.  (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Peterson faced seven counts of felony child neglect and becomes the first law enforcement officer in the United States to face criminal charges stemming from his alleged inaction during an active school shooting. He's also being charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence in relation to the adults shot in the building.

