Las Vegas
Published

'They'll never catch me': Vegas shoplifter arrested after taunting cops in viral video back on the run again

Nicole Waters, 51, has 'disappeared' after not showing up for court, police in Las Vegas say

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Las Vegas police shoplifter brags she’ll never be caught before arrest Video

Las Vegas police shoplifter brags she’ll never be caught before arrest

Police say they arrested 51-year-old Nicole Waters after she was seen on a cellphone video bragging "theyll never catch me" as she stole from a convenience store. (Credit: Las Vegas Police Department)

A Las Vegas shoplifting suspect, who went viral after taunting police during the crime that she would never be caught, is on the run after missing a court date.

"They’ll never catch me," 51-year-old Nicole Waters was caught on video saying in January as she laughed and walked out of a South Las Vegas convenience store.

Waters was eventually arrested by police but has now skipped a court date and is wanted yet again.

In a video posted by the Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday, police say that Waters was released on bail after her arrest and has "since disappeared and not shown up for court."

Nicole Waters security cam shot, left, mugshot right

Las Vegas police say Nicole Waters, 51, has vanished and missed her court dates. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Waters is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes standing at 5-feet, 5-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

Las Vegas Metro PD police SUV

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Experience Strategy Associates)

Waters was arrested and charged with burglary of a business and robbery on March 16.

"As a reminder: don’t steal things," the police department wrote at the time of her arrest.

She was released on bail on March 27.

nighttime shot of Las Vegas

Las Vegas strip at night. (George Rose/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

