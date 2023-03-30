Las Vegas murder suspect who admitted killing 'mommy' in 911 call won't get death penalty: report

Nevada prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty for a 28-year-old woman accused of murdering her own mother — reportedly with shards of broken glass — in October 2022, according to local news reports.

Hend Bustami, 28, has pleaded not guilty to an open murder charge in Clark County for the Oct. 26 death of her 61-year-old mother, Afaf Hussanen, in their Las Vegas home . She is also charged with evading arrest in San Bernardino County, California, county records show.

Evidence presented in court includes photos of the crime scene with broken shards of glass on the ground and Bustami's arrest in California showing her cut-up hands, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

Prosecutors also presented a 911 call in which Bustami can be heard allegedly admitting to the crime, the outlet reported.

"I think I killed my mommy," Bustami reportedly told dispatchers in October.

When the dispatcher asked why the caller thinks she killed her mother, Bustami says she "murdered her" and "cut her neck off" with a shard of glass.

About two months prior to Hussanen's murder, on Aug. 31, Bustami was arrested for violating airport rules and failing to pay a Chili's restaurant tab at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada.

She told police they were only arresting her because "they had never seen anyone as good-looking," according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Police said at the time that the 28-year-old was "belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her etc.," the report states.

Bustami, who had an active warrant for her arrest at the time, also said "she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good-looking," according to the report.