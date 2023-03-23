Expand / Collapse search
US
Las Vegas cops get last laugh after cackling shoplifter brags she'll 'never' be caught

Nicole Waters, 51, has been charged with burglary of a business and robbery

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Police say they arrested 51-year-old Nicole Waters after she was seen on a cellphone video bragging "they'll never catch me" as she stole from a convenience store. (Credit: Las Vegas Police Department)

A Las Vegas shoplifter was caught on video bragging she'd never be caught and laughing as she brazenly snatched items off store shelves – but soon got busted by city police.

"They’ll never catch me," the woman said while stealing from a convenience store on South Las Vegas Boulevard in January, the video shows.

The woman could also be heard laughing as she walked away.

The video helped identify 51-year-old Nicole Waters as the suspect after it was posted online by the department, police said.

Las Vegas police say Nicole Waters is the woman seen taunting them on social media while shoplifting earlier this month.

Las Vegas police say Nicole Waters is the woman seen taunting them on social media while shoplifting earlier this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Las Vegas police announced Waters was located on March 16 a few blocks away from the Las Vegas Strip and arrested.

"As a reminder: don’t steal things." the police department wrote.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUV

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUV (iStock)

Waters was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with burglary of a business and robbery.

KVVU-TV reported that Waters was released on bail and has a court date on March 27.

