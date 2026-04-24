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Texas

Texas substitute teacher accused of improper relationship with student, alarming parents

Llano County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began after the school district reported the allegations this week

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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A former substitute teacher in Texas was arrested and charged with an "improper relationship" with a student, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Llano County Sheriff's Department, Angela Palmares, 27, was arrested after the Llano Independent School District notified authorities Tuesday of an alleged relationship between her and a student

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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Palmares is being held on $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Llano Independent School District notified authorities of the alleged relationship, prompting the investigation.

Mug shot of a former substitute teacher against a background of handcuffs

Former substitute teacher Angela Palmares, 27, was arrested after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. (Llano County Sheriff's Office)

Following the report, the teacher, who last worked for the district April 2, was removed from the district’s list of available substitutes.

According to a letter sent to families from Llano Independent School District Superintendent Mac Edwards, the former substitute engaged in "inappropriate communication with students, specifically through a social media platform outside of the school day."

Edwards said in his letter to families that the district has been in contact with families of students who may have been affected.

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A set of desks in an empty classroom

The Llano Independent School District notified authorities Tuesday of an alleged relationship between a substitute teacher and a student. (iStock)

"The district takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment to students," he said. "At this time, we are unable to provide additional details due to personnel and student privacy considerations."

Further details were not provided by the school district or the sheriff's office.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the allegations Wednesday, and after conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, the investigation led to an arrest warrant.

The Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety Fusion Center, located Palmares in Bell County.

A Texas high school classroom with state flag and clock

Angela Palmares is being held on $150,000 bond, according to jail records. (fstop123/Getty Images Plus)

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"Palmares has been charged with Improper Relationship between an Educator and a Student, a 2nd Degree Felony," a Facebook post said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff's office asks anyone who may be a victim or who has information related to the case to contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and request to speak with an investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.
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