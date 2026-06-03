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True Crime

Brian Hooker may have left US, friend claims — but former prosecutor says feds likely have him in crosshairs

Former federal prosecutor says authorities likely know where Hooker is but are building their case

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Teams investigate Lynette Hooker disappearance Video

Teams investigate Lynette Hooker disappearance

Search teams scout the water and shore in the Bahamas for evidence in the disappearance of American Lynette Hooker on June 3, 2026.

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas — A cadaver dog and a K-9 team from Florida's Broward County were seen on the ground in the Bahamas on Wednesday near where Lynette Hooker was last seen before she disappeared, as U.S. investigators reignite the search for the missing American.

They were spotted near the Abaco Inn, where the U.S. Coast Guard has been working on land and in the water, along with local law enforcement, in the search for Hooker, who vanished while on a trip to the Bahamas with her husband, Brian. 

The Coast Guard and other teams were seen walking the beach and shallow water near shore.

As investigators renew the hunt for Lynette, speculation is swirling over where Brian may be following the mystery around his wife's disappearance.

Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker

Members of the Broward County Sheriff's Office, along with Maggie the cadaver dog, arrive at the Abaco Inn in Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker, who was last seen alive in early April.  (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker

Members of the Broward County Sheriff's Office, along with Maggie the cadaver dog, arrive at the Abaco Inn in Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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A source claiming to be a close friend of Brian's said he may have left the U.S. by way of the California-Mexico border by land or — possibly — by water.

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 1 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard and The Bahaman Defence Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 2 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard and The Bahamian Defence Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 3 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April.  (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 4 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard arrive at The Abaco Inn, In Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April.  (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 5 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard and The Bahamian Defence Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 6 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard and The Bahaman Defence Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 7 of 10

    Members of the The Royal Bahaman Police Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town,  The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The police are in the area along with US Coast Guard and Bahaman Defence Force  to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 8 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard and The Royal Bahaman Police Force arrive at The Abaco Inn, In Hope Town. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 9 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 10 of 10

    Members of the US Coast Guard arrive at The Abaco Inn, Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

It is possible given Hooker's extensive boating experience, the source said.

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 1 of 4

    Members of the US Coast Guard search the waters near Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 2 of 4

    Members of the US Coast Guard  search an area in Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 3 of 4

    Members of the US Coast Guard  search an area in Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker
    Image 4 of 4

    Members of the US Coast Guard search the waters near Hope Town, The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. They are looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

The close friend said, "You're telling me, Brian, 6'4", Marine Corps tattoo, ultra-white hair, smirk of the century — has not had one person at a Safeway, a QT [QuikTrip], or a Buc-ee's, or In-N-Out, spot him?"

WATCH: Investigators search water in Lynette Hooker disappearance

Investigators search water in Lynette Hooker disappearance Video
Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker

A rigid-hull inflatable U.S. Coast Guard boat coast cruises through the waters of Elbow Cay in The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The boat, launched from the cutter, Margaret Norvell, is in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker

A rigid-hull inflatable U.S. Coast Guard boat coast cruises through the waters of Elbow Cay in The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The boat, launched from the cutter, Margaret Norvell, is in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

GOT A TIP?

Another source, who asked not to be identified by Fox News Digital, said in times past, they had the ability to cross the U.S. border from San Diego, California, into Tijuana, Mexico, for day trips. During those trips, border personnel didn't always require a show of passport, or even ID, the source said.

WATCH: Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker

Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker Video

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Brian Hooker standing outdoors in the Bahamas

Brian Hooker is shown outdoors in the Bahamas amid the search for his missing wife. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

U.S. law requires a passport or passport card for anyone crossing the border into Mexico.

WATCH: Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas

Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas Video

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All U.S. citizens need U.S. passport books if re-entering by air. Land and sea border crossings accept additional travel documents, such as U.S. Passport cards and Trusted Traveler cards.

Search for missing woman in the Bahamas, Lynette Hooker

USCG Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105) is moored off the coast of Elbow Cay in The Bahamas, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The Sentinel-class cutter is in the area to conduct a search in relation to the missing American boater, Lynette Hooker, who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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While the world waits for word on where Brian may be, divers with the U.S. Coast Guard arrived in the Bahamas to search an area in the Sea of Abaco for any new clues that may lead to Lynette.

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Missing Lynette Hooker on left and a sailboat on right in split image

The U.S. Coast Guard asked the public on May 5, 2026, to help identify a sailboat in connection with the disappearance of Lynette Hooker. (Brian Hooker/Facebook; U.S. Coast Guard)

"There is probably a lot more evidence than what the media or general public is even aware of," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

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Brian was initially detained, questioned, then released by Bahamian authorities in April. He flew back to the U.S. shortly after.

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Brian Hooker leaving Central Police Station in Freeport accompanied by lawyer Terrel A. Butler

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station in Freeport, The Bahamas, on April 13, 2026, after being released from custody. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler, following questioning about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he said fell overboard from their dinghy earlier in the month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

When asked about the possibility of Brian jumping the border, Julie Rendelman, former federal prosecutor, current criminal defense attorney, said:

"You can't fail more than if you let an individual who's the subject of a potential murder of his wife, not only leave the Bahamas to go to the United States, but then disappear altogether," she said. "They would have a lot of answering to do. I am going to guess they know where he is, but they are not acting on it until they're more comfortable with their case."

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Brian Hooker has not been accused of murder or any criminal wrongdoing. Fox News Digital has repeatedly reached out to his lawyer.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

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