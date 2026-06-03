Brian Hooker may have left US, friend claims — but former prosecutor says feds likely have him in crosshairs

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas — A cadaver dog and a K-9 team from Florida's Broward County were seen on the ground in the Bahamas on Wednesday near where Lynette Hooker was last seen before she disappeared, as U.S. investigators reignite the search for the missing American.

They were spotted near the Abaco Inn, where the U.S. Coast Guard has been working on land and in the water, along with local law enforcement, in the search for Hooker, who vanished while on a trip to the Bahamas with her husband, Brian.

The Coast Guard and other teams were seen walking the beach and shallow water near shore.

As investigators renew the hunt for Lynette, speculation is swirling over where Brian may be following the mystery around his wife's disappearance.

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A source claiming to be a close friend of Brian's said he may have left the U.S. by way of the California-Mexico border by land or — possibly — by water.

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It is possible given Hooker's extensive boating experience, the source said.

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The close friend said, "You're telling me, Brian, 6'4", Marine Corps tattoo, ultra-white hair, smirk of the century — has not had one person at a Safeway, a QT [QuikTrip], or a Buc-ee's, or In-N-Out, spot him?"

WATCH: Investigators search water in Lynette Hooker disappearance

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Another source, who asked not to be identified by Fox News Digital, said in times past, they had the ability to cross the U.S. border from San Diego, California, into Tijuana, Mexico, for day trips. During those trips, border personnel didn't always require a show of passport, or even ID, the source said.

WATCH: Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker

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U.S. law requires a passport or passport card for anyone crossing the border into Mexico.

WATCH: Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas

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All U.S. citizens need U.S. passport books if re-entering by air. Land and sea border crossings accept additional travel documents, such as U.S. Passport cards and Trusted Traveler cards.

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While the world waits for word on where Brian may be, divers with the U.S. Coast Guard arrived in the Bahamas to search an area in the Sea of Abaco for any new clues that may lead to Lynette.

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"There is probably a lot more evidence than what the media or general public is even aware of," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

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Brian was initially detained, questioned, then released by Bahamian authorities in April. He flew back to the U.S. shortly after.

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When asked about the possibility of Brian jumping the border, Julie Rendelman, former federal prosecutor, current criminal defense attorney, said:

"You can't fail more than if you let an individual who's the subject of a potential murder of his wife, not only leave the Bahamas to go to the United States, but then disappear altogether," she said. "They would have a lot of answering to do. I am going to guess they know where he is, but they are not acting on it until they're more comfortable with their case."

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Brian Hooker has not been accused of murder or any criminal wrongdoing. Fox News Digital has repeatedly reached out to his lawyer.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.