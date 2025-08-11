Illinois substitute teacher had sex with 11-year-old student during 'play dates,' police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois substitute teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with her 11-year-old student during what was described as "play dates" at her home, reports said.

Former Decatur Public Schools employee Alley Bardfield, 34, is now set to be sentenced in September after admitting to predatory criminal sexual assault, according to WCIA.

The station, citing a lawsuit filed by the victim’s parents, said the student visited Bardfield’s home in Mt. Zion for multiple "play dates" in 2023 and 2024.

"The victim’s mother reported noticing her son acting differently after a visit to Bardfield’s house. As a result, she checked her son’s phone and social media. In a follow up discussion with her son, he disclosed having had a sexual encounter with Bardfield while a guest at her Mt. Zion residence on March 29, 2024," Mt. Zion police said in a statement last year.

"These allegations are shocking, especially when the alleged perpetrator is a person in a position of trust," the department added. "The Mt. Zion Police Department is fully committed working with victims and their families as they deal with the trauma that results from these incidents."

The boy’s mother discovered messages between him and Bardfield on his phone and $700 sent to him through CashApp, WCIA reported.

The boy was a student in Bardfield’s class at the Hope Academy in Decatur, the station added.

"The victim is a 6th grade student with DPS District 61. Alley Bardfield was a long-term substitute teacher assigned to his 6th grade class," Mt. Zion police said.

Bardfield reportedly was let go from her position following her arrest.

She also admitted in police interviews to having sex with the student, giving him money in CashApp and sending him nude photos on SnapChat, according to WCIA.

Bardfield faces up to 40 years in prison, reports said.