Frontier passengers tackle man who allegedly choked off-duty flight attendant, tried to open door mid-flight

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Federal officials have filed charges against the man accused of assaulting a flight attendant and trying to escape a Frontier Airlines plane before passengers pinned him down while the plane was en route to Chicago earlier this week.

Juan Gabriel Reyes, 51, of Chicago, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, and assault within maritime territorial jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Wednesday.

Court records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate that roughly 45 minutes after takeoff, Reyes allegedly "became disruptive" as Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago, Illinois, forcing the pilot to divert to Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

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Police said Reyes allegedly attempted to open the aircraft’s two exit doors in midair before before he assaulted another passenger on the flight. A flight attendant also told authorities they heard Reyes say he wanted to get off the plane.

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Following multiple alleged attempts to open the flight deck door, authorities said Reyes sat down in a seat that was not assigned to him and attacked a 33-year-old off-duty flight attendant who was seated nearby.

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According to court documents, witnesses told police Reyes lunged at the flight attendant, grabbed him by the head and choked him – which prompted passengers and another flight attendant to restrain Reyes with flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders.

However, Reyes allegedly broke free from the restraints multiple times until a passenger stepped in to contain him. Video of the confrontation showed passengers working to restrain him.

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"I just grabbed him, restrained him as safely as possible, kind of just really put him in his row, and laid him down, kind of framed against him, controlled his hands and his feet," Josh Longood, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter, told CBS News .

"It was like holding a kid down throwing a tantrum," he added.

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"Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 landed safely at Miami International Airport around 11:55 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 31, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The flight departed San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was headed to Chicago O’Hare International Airport," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Reyes was later booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center and charged with assault, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital.

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If convicted, Reyes could face a maximum federal prison sentence of 20 years stemming from the interference charge and the possibility of up to a year behind bars for the assault charge.

Fox News Digital reached out to Frontier Airlines, the FBI’s Miami office and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office for comment.