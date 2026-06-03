Justice Department launches Title VI investigation into DEI programs at Arizona State University

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The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced on Wednesday that it launched an investigation into diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices at Arizona State University (ASU) after it identified recent viral videos indicating the school denied equal treatment to students based on race, color or national origin.

In a statement released by the DOJ, officials alleged the discrimination was carried out while the university was attempting to hide its practices from federal scrutiny, prompting the investigation.

"No student should be denied access to opportunities or resources because of race, color, or national origin," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "The United States is committed to keeping universities free of unlawful discrimination — especially when they try to hide illegal conduct to avoid oversight and compliance."

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Federal law requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to open their doors to students on an equal basis, regardless of race, color or national origin.

ASU is one of the nation’s largest universities and is a major recipient of federal funds.

The division’s investigation will examine whether ASU subjects its students to illegal discrimination through its DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and the provision of educational support, according to the DOJ.

An ASU spokesperson told Fox News Digital the university "complies fully with federal law and does not discriminate in admissions."

"Not only would doing so violate Arizona Board of Regents and ASU policy, but ASU has since 2010 operated under a state constitutional provision that prohibits preferential treatment or discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public education," the spokesperson said.

"ASU is aware of the Department of Justice’s press release regarding an investigation and of the ‘recent viral videos’ referred to in it," they added. "The university has no comment on these videos, as ASU does not comment on secret video recordings of its employees who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the university."

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DOJ officials clarified the Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation.