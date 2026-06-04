President Trump announces pick for next attorney general and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump announces pick for next attorney general

2. US announces breakthrough deal between Israel and Lebanon

3. Democratic frontrunner drowns in scandal

MAJOR HEADLINES

GHOST CANDIDATE — Suspended campaign roars back to life as Democratic frontrunner drowns in scandal. Continue reading …

JUSTICE SERVED — Venezuelan gang members who entered US illegally plead guilty to gunning down two unarmed Americans. Continue reading …

COVER BLOWN — Justice Department launches Title VI investigation into DEI programs at Arizona State University. Continue reading …

CABIN CHAOS — Frontier passengers tackle man who allegedly choked off-duty flight attendant, tried to open door mid-flight. Continue reading …

VIRAL 'PIRATES' — New ways to prevent flu revealed in 'accidental' lab breakthrough, study finds. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

A LONG SHADOW — The growing list of controversies threatening Democrat Graham Platner's Maine Senate bid. Continue reading …

SOLE SEARCHING — Rubio torches Democrat after bizarre hearing questions about his shoes: 'Is this a circus?' Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Gov. Mikie Sherrill accuses ICE of denying her access to Newark detention facility Delaney Hall. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — Republicans defy Johnson to advance Democrat-backed Ukraine aid. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

DUCK AND COVER — Graham Platner avoids mainstream press as scandals surrounding Maine Democrat grows. Continue reading …

RATINGS ROUT — Fox News Channel dominates ABC in weekday primetime, delivering highest-rated May for a midterm election year. Continue reading …

LONE STAR SHOWDOWN — Republicans uniting to beat Talerico: Paxton tells ‘Ruthless’. Continue reading …

PARTY OVER PRINCIPLE — 'The View' erupts after Hostin declares 'I would hold my nose' and vote for scandal-plagued Graham Platner. Continue reading …

OPINION

LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS — Trump keeps negotiating while Iran plays the long game America keeps missing. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT — California Democrats dumped Porter, but Maine Dems hold onto Platner for dear life. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

MOO-OVER, MR. PREZ — Albino buffalo nicknamed 'Donald Trump' becomes sensation at national zoo for its hair. Continue reading …

CLOWN SHOW — Fan disrupts NBA Finals Game 1 while trying to take selfie with Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast-food flashbacks, Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here ...

MEMORY LANE — New study reveals the single most critical factor in whether children keep their faith into adulthood. Continue reading …

RAVE REVIEW — People are paying big money for an unusual side dish. Continue reading …

WATCH

ELISHA KRAUSS – Bass has 'utterly failed' her constituents throughout political career. See video …

DAN HOFFMAN – Tech CEO accused of sending secret shipments to Iran. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Florida sounds the alarm on how advanced artificial intelligence can manipulate vulnerable individuals. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

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