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Bakersfield, California bank hostage standoff enters second day without resolution

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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The Bakersfield Police Department in California announced on Tuesday that a man had barricaded himself in a Chase Bank Building with some community members, and as of Wednesday morning the department has not yet announced a resolution to the hostage standoff.

"The Bakersfield Police Department received a call at approximately 1:00 p.m. regarding reports of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank building located at the center of Chester Aveneue and 17th Street," a Tuesday press release noted. "During the investigation, it was determined that an adult male subject had barricaded himself inside the building with several community members."

BOMB THREAT STANDOFF AT BAKERSFIELD CHASE BANK CONTINUES AS NEGOTIATORS WORK TO RELEASE HOSTAGES

Authorities in Bakersfield, California

A Bakersfield police officer coordinates sniper positions with an FBI agent outside a bank branch in Bakersfield, California, United States on June 03, 2026.  (Authorities in Bakersfield, California)

The department later announced in a post issued just after midnight ET that it had "negotiated the release of a second hostage."

The FBI Sacremento indicated that it is supporting the response to the episode.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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