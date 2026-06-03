Karen Bass to face runoff election amid tough challenge from Spencer Pratt and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Karen Bass to face runoff election amid challenge from Spencer Pratt

2. Trump-endorsed candidate concedes in primary upset

3. Kash Patel warns ‘we’re just getting started’



MAJOR HEADLINES

HOSTAGE STANDOFF — SWAT, FBI negotiators surround Chase Bank as suspect holds people in bomb threat. Continue reading …

JUSTICE TRACK — Feds step into random train killing as new details, potential death penalty emerge. Continue reading …

HEAT IS ON — FBI busts 35 in West Virginia drug sweep as Operation Summer Heat 2.0 goes nationwide. Continue reading …

SAFETY ALERT — Ford issues ‘do not drive’ recall for 4,653 Bronco Sport, Maverick vehicles. Continue reading …

MURKY WATERS — Mystery male DNA raises questions in cruise murder case against teen stepbrother. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

DOUBLE DEALING — Superseding indictment accuses SPLC of secretly funding the extremists it denounced. Continue reading …

FULL STREAM AHEAD — Gillibrand says she has 'no doubt' Democrats will win Maine as Platner faces fire. Continue reading …

LINES REDRAWN — Supreme Court greenlights Alabama GOP map that wipes out a majority-Black district. Continue reading …

SNAIL'S PACE — Critics left and right torch California for taking weeks to tally primary votes. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

PRIDE PULLBACK — Americans' attitudes on LGBTQ+ issues are shifting after years of rising support. Continue reading …

NEWSROOM DRAMA — Scott Pelley fired at CBS News after blowups with Bari Weiss, new '60 Minutes' producer. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD SHAKEUP — 'Backrooms' rakes in $81M as Gen Z filmmakers top iconic Disney tentpole. Continue reading …

EXPENSIVE MISTAKE — Democrats blew $2 billion without gaining votes, Carville says on podcast. Continue reading …

OPINION

STEPHEN MOORE — Foreign drug price controls are a hidden tax on Americans. Continue reading …

DALE WILCOX — Maryland sheriffs should not be handcuffed by reckless sanctuary politics. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

GAINS ON EVERY SLICE — America's favorite comfort food may be getting a protein-packed makeover. Continue reading …

FIT FOR REMOVAL — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home makeover could soon be wiped away: experts. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast-food flashbacks, Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

ICE COLD COMEBACK — Vegas Golden Knights erase 2-0 hole to steal Stanley Cup Game 1 from Hurricanes. Continue reading …

RISKY BUSINESS — Eating a popular food brings some concern. Continue reading …

WATCH

MARCO RUBIO – US forces strike Iran as possible future deal looms. See video …

REP. BILL HUIZENGA – Republican introduces 'Deport the Terrorists Act.' See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of the unprecedented security challenges as massive crowds are expected for America’s 250th anniversary events. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

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