FBI charges 35 in West Virginia drug and firearms operation, launches nationwide summer crime initiative

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The FBI on Tuesday said 35 people had been charged for narcotics and firearms offenses stemming from a yearlong federal operation in West Virginia while also unveiling a new nationwide summer crime-fighting initiative.

The bureau said FBI Pittsburgh and FBI Baltimore launched Operation Turf War in early 2025 alongside the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

The operation resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and narcotics, along with the forfeiture of proceeds allegedly used to fund violent criminal activity, according to the FBI.

"Operation Turf War was this FBI answering the call of a community that needed it the most," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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"This was a massively successful operation right in West Virginia with nearly three dozen individuals arrested using sophisticated techniques, confidential informants, and precise collaboration across the entire FBI enterprise with our partners," he continued.

Patel said the operation demonstrated "exactly what partnerships are supposed to look like."

He pointed to coordination among the Martinsburg Police Department SWAT team, Jefferson County SWAT and Homeland Security Investigations SWAT.

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The FBI also announced the launch of Operation Summer Heat 2.0, a renewed version of an initiative led last year by then-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino that the bureau said resulted in nearly 9,000 arrests nationwide.

The effort will run through Sept. 20 and focus on partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime.

"For the next 95 days, the entire country will see this FBI replicating these exact efforts across America with Operation Summer Heat – an extension of our work last year led by then Deputy Director Dan Bongino to crush violent crime," Patel said.

"We’re just getting started," he added.

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According to the FBI, last year’s Operation Summer Heat resulted in more than 8,600 arrests, nearly 7,750 search operations, the seizure of 2,280 firearms and more than 44,560 kilograms of cocaine.

The bureau said this year’s operation will be conducted on a larger scale, with federal officials working alongside state and local partners to identify and disrupt violent criminals.