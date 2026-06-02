DNA from mystery juvenile male raises questions in Carnival cruise murder case against teen stepbrother

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Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Federal investigators have obtained a DNA sample from a mystery juvenile male who allegedly had sex with 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship shortly before her death.

This development introduces a potential twist as federal prosecutors move forward with their case against Kepner’s stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, who faces charges for her alleged sexual assault and murder.

The revelation is detailed in a recently unsealed 145-page detention hearing transcript. Hudson, previously identified in juvenile court documents by his initials, T.H., is accused of killing Kepner inside their shared cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025 as the ship sailed from Cozumel, Mexico, back to Miami. If convicted, the teenager could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

ANNA KEPNER DIES MYSTERIOUSLY DURING FAMILY VACATION ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP: TIMELINE OF EVENTS

According to the transcript, prosecutors disclosed that Kepner had sexual intercourse during the cruise with an out-of-state minor, referred to in court as "minor witness two." Investigators confirmed this individual is not Hudson, who was 16 at the time of the killing.

The disclosure came as prosecutors laid out DNA evidence collected after Kepner’s body was found in cabin 8343, which she shared with Hudson and her 13-year-old brother.

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Prosecutors said a rape kit collected during Kepner’s autopsy produced male DNA from two vaginal swabs, including one that tested positive for sperm.

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Based on those preliminary results, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Hudson’s DNA. Investigators also collected DNA from the out-of-state minor who allegedly had sex with Kepner during the cruise.

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Prosecutors said the FBI lab compared DNA standards from Hudson and "minor witness two" to the male DNA profile found in the vaginal swabs. According to the government, the other minor was excluded as a contributor.

Prosecutors said the DNA instead strongly supported Hudson as the male contributor.

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The government said that one swab was 120 sextillion times more likely to include DNA from Kepner and Hudson than from Kepner and an unknown, unrelated person.

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A second swab, which was negative for sperm but positive for male DNA, was described as 1.2 septillion times more likely to include Hudson than an unknown, unrelated person.

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The defense, however, signaled that the other sexual encounter and the timeline could become part of its strategy.

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During the hearing, Hudson’s attorney argued prosecutors were making assumptions about the evidence, including whether the sexual contact, alleged sexual assault and homicide were all part of the same event.

The defense pressed an FBI agent on whether the medical examiner could determine how long after intercourse Kepner died, or whether the person involved in the intercourse was the same person who killed her. The agent responded that he didn't "think they made that determination."

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Prosecutors argued the evidence pointed to Hudson, citing the DNA, CCTV footage, phone-location data and the cabin timeline.

They said Kepner was last seen entering the cabin at 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2025 and was not seen leaving again.

Prosecutors also said Hudson was in the cabin with her for a key stretch of time and that her phone later appeared to travel along the same route as Hudson before it was found destroyed in a trash bin.

The judge found probable cause but said he would not characterize the government’s case as strong, calling it "a much closer call" and noting that "various defenses" could be raised.

Hudson’s case is expected to go to trial in September. Fox News Digital has reached out to Hudson's attorneys for comment.