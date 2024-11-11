Idaho high school teacher under investigation after allegedly wishing 'unwanted pregnancy' on Trump supporter

An Idaho high school teacher is under investigation over controversial comments she appeared to make on a Facebook post following President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is investigating comments made by Century High School teacher Lori Lombard after screenshots appeared to show her wishing an "unwanted pregnancy" on a Trump supporter.

Lombard also appeared to describe the individual she was posting about as "pathetic looking" and asked them to "cover your profile picture."

"Seriously... cover your profile picture. You are pathetic looking and are opening yourself to ridicule. Everyone will know you can't get a woman and don't have children unless you forced yourself on some poor woman," Lombard allegedly wrote.

The screenshots, shared with Fox News Digital by the people allegedly attacked by Lombard in the comments, appeared to show her continuing to argue as another person pointed out that she was a local high school teacher. Lombard then appeared to wish a "pregnancy issue" on another person in the comments.

"I hope your mistress or daughter have an unwanted pregnancy, wait, I looked at your picture, you don't have a mistress... And probably never got anyone to have a daughter by you unless it was by force," Lombard allegedly wrote.

In response to Trump's election success in Idaho, Lombard allegedly wrote, "This just shows that Idahoans don’t pay attention to real data and what a terrible job he did and don’t care about felony convictions. We should do away with criminal background checks in this state as most citizens don’t care if someone lied, stole, and defrauded banks and taxpayers out of millions. Any felon deserves a job."

The school district released a statement saying it would investigate the comments and noted that personal opinions shared by employees outside of work are "protected."

"PCSD 25 is aware of concerns regarding a recent social media interaction involving one of our teachers. These concerns have been forwarded to the district and school administration for review. We take them very seriously," the statement reads.

"The district expects respectful dialogue and will address concerns constructively. Ensuring everyone’s safety and well-being is our top priority. Any threats or harassment will be referred to the proper authorities."

One of the people who was allegedly being attacked by Lombard, Karlie Cordell, shared the screenshots and a video of the ordeal with Fox News Digital, offering proof that the comments were made.

"I know during these times people can get a little passionate about their political stance. What I found astonishing was Century High School teacher Lori Lombard wishing unwanted pregnancies and pregnancy complications on those who are voting differently than her," Cordell wrote.

"As a mother who struggled to bring her child into this world, I am appalled at the fact that that same child could potentially have her as a teacher. The same teacher who wished harm against him simply because we disagreed," Cordell continued. "This woman helps pave the way for our future minds and this is how she behaves. Imagine what she might be saying to those kids behind closed doors."

Lombard's comments have since been taken down.

According to the school's website, Lombard is a career and technical education teacher.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lori Lombard for comment, but did not receive a response.