New Jersey middle school teacher charged with child sex assault after alleged sexual relationship with student

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A former middle school teacher in New Jersey was arrested on Thursday following allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Ashley Fisler, 36, of Washington Township in Gloucester County, was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree official misconduct, according to Fox 29.

Each first-degree charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, and each second-degree charge carries a maximum of 10 years.

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The arrest of the former teacher comes after the victim, who is now an adult, reported the details to police earlier this year. The victim was a student in Fisler's class at the time of the sexual relationship.

Fisler allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student in 2021 while she was a teacher at Orchard Valley Middle School, the outlet reported.

The victim described to police multiple sexual encounters in Fisler’s vehicle and in her classroom, according to Fox 29.

Investigators later discovered text messages between Fisler and the victim that allegedly confirmed the sexual nature of their relationship, the outlet reported.

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Fisler taught social studies in the Washington Township school district from 2014 until June 2023, according to an online resume.

She is no longer employed as a teacher in Washington Township or in any other district, according to officials.