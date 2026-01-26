Former Louisiana high school teacher indicted for allegedly trying to entice student into sex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Louisiana high school teacher has been indicted for trying to entice one of her students into having sex, federal prosecutors said.

Katherine Albarado, who taught in St. Mary Parish, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. She was indicted on Dec. 17, 2025, but the Justice Department only announced it last week.

"Protecting Louisiana’s children from abuse by people in positions of trust lies at the heart of our mission to make our Louisiana communities safe," said U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller. "The people entrusted with our children discharge one of the most sacred responsibilities that exists in our society, and our Office will continue working with our federal, state, and local partners to investigate and prosecute those who violate that trust."

In May 2022, Albarado began using her personal email account to send sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old student whom she taught, federal prosecutors said.

Over the course of a month, she tried persuading the teen to engage in sexual activity, authorities said.

She also described the type of sexual activity she wanted to engage in and sent a video of herself undressing in an attempt to entice the teen, the justice Department said.

The student has since graduated.

Albarado was arrested in June 2025.

The Morgan City Police Department became aware of what happened and alerted St. Mary Parish Public Schools, which placed Albarado on administrative leave. She resigned days later.

At the time, district Superintendent Buffy Fegenbush said the well-being and safety of students "is our top priority."

"This type of behavior does not reflect the values or policies of St. Mary Parish Public Schools, and we do not condone such conduct in any way," she said in a statement.

Albarado faces up to life in prison. Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district.