Bomb threat standoff at Bakersfield Chase Bank continues as negotiators work to release hostages

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A standoff involving a man who allegedly made bomb threats at a Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield, California, stretched into Tuesday evening as negotiators worked to secure the release of people still inside the building.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a reported bomb threat at the Chase Bank near Chester Avenue and 17th Street.

During a briefing with reporters, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Eric Celedon said authorities learned that an unidentified man entered the bank and remained inside with an unknown number of community members.

"What I can guarantee the community right now is that every single resource is at the site's disposal," Celedon said, adding that SWAT officers, bomb squad personnel, K-9 teams, negotiators and drone operators had been deployed to the scene.

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In a post on X, the department described the incident as a "confirmed bomb threat" and urged residents to avoid the downtown area, warning that road closures would remain in effect until further notice.

According to local station KBAK, authorities believe the suspect may have had a bomb strapped to his body and had barricaded himself inside the building with several people.

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The station reported that one person was safely released before 5 p.m. following negotiations involving Bakersfield police and the FBI's negotiation team.

"At this time, everybody else still remains inside the building, and everybody else still remains in good health," Celedon said.

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The outlet also reported that several city buildings, including City Hall North, City Hall South, the Development Services Building and Bakersfield Police Headquarters, were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the nearby incident.

In a statement obtained by KBAK, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said city officials were closely monitoring the situation and thanked law enforcement personnel for their response.

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"We continue to closely monitor the situation unfolding in our city and remain concerned for the safety and well-being of everyone involved," Goh said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the office of Mayor Karen Goh for additional comment.