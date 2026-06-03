Courtney Clenney's defense inspects knives at center of OnlyFans model's murder case ahead of trial: report

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Courtney Clenney’s defense team has inspected the knives at the center of her murder case as the former OnlyFans model awaits trial in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

During a pretrial hearing on Monday, Clenney’s attorneys confirmed they had been able to examine the knives involved in the case, according to Court TV. Her attorneys also told the judge they have more than eight depositions scheduled in the coming days as they prepare to respond to pretrial motions previously filed by prosecutors.

Clenney, a 30-year-old OnlyFans model with an Instagram following of nearly 2 million, has been in custody since August 2022 after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Obumseli, 27, in the heart. She has been charged in Miami with second-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing death.

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A medical examiner said the knife wound he sustained in his chest was three inches deep.

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The death was initially considered self-defense, but investigators continued to dig after vocal concerns from Obumseli's family.

In a heavily redacted police report, officers said they arrived at the couple’s Miami, Florida home around 5 p.m. in response to an aggravated battery call. They met a front desk supervisor who brought them up to the apartment, where police found Obumseli with a single stab wound to the torso.

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The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went three inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

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Prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on evidence about the couple’s prior conflicts, while the defense has sought to portray the relationship as mutually volatile and Clenney as someone who feared Obumseli at the time of the stabbing.

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At the time of her arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle characterized Obumseli's death as the culmination of a "tempestuous and combative relationship" that began in November 2020.

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In a February 2022 video recorded during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, Clenney is seen shouting at and repeatedly striking Obumseli in front of someone who recorded the encounter.

In the video, the model is heard blaming Obumseli for her drinking, telling him he was "fired" and screaming at him repeatedly to leave. She also accused him of costing her money and flirting with other women.

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The case has been delayed repeatedly as both sides continue to litigate evidence and complete depositions. Clenney’s trial had been scheduled for April 27, but was postponed after a joint continuance request. The parties are now aiming for a summer trial setting, potentially in August, though no specific start date has been publicly announced.

Clenney has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bond while awaiting trial. Fox News Digital has reached out to Clenney's attorneys for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.