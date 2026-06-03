Detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on fellow officer for microwaving fish at police station

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A South Carolina detective was arrested and fired after he allegedly pointed his department-issued firearm at a fellow officer inside a police station, with a report citing an arrest warrant alleging the confrontation stemmed from the officer microwaving fish in a communal microwave.

Michael Debiase, 46, was a detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was arrested June 2, and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

The New York Post reported, citing an arrest warrant, that Debiase allegedly pointed the weapon after becoming upset about another police officer microwaving fish at the station.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced that it had "separated employment" with Debiase following an internal investigation into the incident.

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According to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, the alleged incident involved Debiase "removing his department-issued firearm from its holster while in the PD briefing room and pointing it at another officer."

The department did not specify whether the firearm was loaded.

"He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident while investigations were conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Office of Professional Standards and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Based on information learned during the Office of Professional Standards investigation, several policy violations were identified," the statement said.

The department said its employees are entrusted with "professionalism, integrity, sound judgment, and respect for others."

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"This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day. However, it does demonstrate our commitment to accountability and our willingness to address conduct that falls short of our expectations," the statement continued.

"The Myrtle Beach Police Department takes violations of policy and professional standards seriously. We remain committed to maintaining the trust of our community by holding our employees accountable and ensuring they uphold the high standards expected of those who serve the City of Myrtle Beach."

According to South Carolina law, pointing a firearm at another person is a felony punishable by a fine determined by the court or a prison sentence of up to five years.

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Debiase was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County and released several hours later, according to court records. No bail was set.

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A representative for the Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

Debiase is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.