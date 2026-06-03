Auburn University student disappears in Japan as parents join search: ‘In our own living hell’

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An American college student from Alabama disappeared in Japan during a family trip, leaving his parents pleading for help as they join dozens of police and K-9 units searching the region's wooded trails.

James "Weston" Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student, has not been heard from since May 29, according to his mother, Nancy Higginbotham.

"We are in our own living hell," Nancy Higginbotham wrote on social media. "He is not detained from a night out partying. The police have confirmed this. Please, I beg you, be kind. I'm already in so much pain."

Police reviewing CCTV footage determined that Weston’s last confirmed location was Yamashina Station, east of Kyoto. The area around Yamashina includes several popular hiking routes, temples and forested paths, including trails leading toward Mount Otowa and the Kyoto Trail network.

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His mother said his phone last showed activity shortly after he arrived at Kyoto Station around 8:15 p.m. before losing network service minutes later.

Family members believe Weston may have boarded a local train heading east before getting off at Yamashina. An experienced hiker and environmental engineering student, he may have intentionally sought out nearby nature trails, his mother said.

She added that Weston may have been emotionally distressed at the time he went missing.

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"If you see him, PLEASE DO NOT POST HIS EXACT LOCATION PUBLICLY. Please call local police immediately and then message me directly," she wrote.

Japanese police escalated the search on Wednesday, organizing 50 officers, K-9 teams and helicopters to scour heavily wooded terrain near the station.

Nancy Higginbotham has praised local police in her social media posts as the officers continued to work despite severe weather sweeping through parts of the region.

She said that she and her husband searched wooded areas around Yamashina with flashlights before a typhoon moved through, but were forced to turn back because of difficult terrain and wildlife.

Weston is described as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall with long blond hair and blue eyes. His mother said he was last seen wearing a shirt with "Save the Bees" printed on the back, lavender corduroy pants and white Adidas sneakers with black stripes. He was carrying a shoulder bag featuring the outline of the state of Alabama.

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Despite days of searching, his family says they remain hopeful.

"We will not lose hope," Higginbotham wrote. "We feel all of the love that you are pouring out throughout the day."