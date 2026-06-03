Airport suspect packed explosive device for flight, caught with cryptic message on phone: feds

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A California man is facing federal charges after authorities say he attempted to pass through security at Sacramento International Airport with an explosive device in his carry-on luggage while preparing to board a flight to North Carolina.

Kimani Osayande Jones, also known as Kimani Osayande Jackson, 49, of Sacramento, was charged by criminal complaint with unlawfully possessing explosive material in an airport, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Jones attempted to pass through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Sacramento International Airport around 9 p.m. on May 30 before boarding American Airlines Flight 2464, which was scheduled to fly from Sacramento to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Investigators said Jones was wearing a scarf covering his face and blue latex gloves when he arrived at the security checkpoint.

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Authorities allege that a search of his carry-on backpack revealed an M-type explosive device, a torch lighter capable of igniting it, a knife, scissors, a scissor blade, an aerosol can and zip ties. The device was described in court records as a brown cylindrical object measuring about 2.5 inches long with a green fuse protruding from one end.

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According to the criminal complaint, Jones initially told officers he did not know the items were in his bag and said he would be willing to discard them. After officers explained that explosive devices could not simply be thrown away, Jones allegedly denied ownership of the backpack.

Jones was arrested at the airport, and bomb technicians from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the FBI secured the area and safely removed the device. Court records state authorities placed a bomb-suppression blanket over the device and restricted access to the area while it was being examined.

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Federal prosecutors said Jones was also carrying five cellphones. According to the complaint, all five phones had tape covering their front-facing cameras. One phone allegedly had a 15-minute timer ready to start, while another displayed a message from an unidentified number stating, "we will be awaiting your call."

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The device was later tested by bomb technicians. Prosecutors said investigators determined the powder and fuse were viable and energetic. The complaint states the device contained approximately 9.29 grams of powder, believed to be either pyrotechnic powder or flash powder, although laboratory testing is still pending.

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According to court documents cited by the Justice Department, the device had the potential to cause serious injury and, if detonated next to a window on a pressurized aircraft flying above 10,000 feet, could have damaged the aircraft and potentially caused a loss of cabin pressure.

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The complaint also states that Jones' checked luggage had already been screened and loaded onto the Charlotte-bound flight before his arrest. After the plane arrived in North Carolina, explosive-detection dogs and investigators searched the luggage but found nothing suspicious.

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Federal investigators also detailed several contacts they believe Jones had with the FBI before his arrest. According to the affidavit, a caller believed to be Jones contacted the FBI multiple times beginning in March, reporting that he was being threatened, followed and monitored. The FBI said it received approximately 13 such reports.

Jones invoked his right to remain silent after his arrest and was not interviewed by investigators, according to the complaint.

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A second court filing in the case remains under seal.

If convicted, Jones could face up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to two years of supervised release.