This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas police release chilling 911 calls in mall shooting that left 8 dead

A police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall shot and killed the gunman

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The 911 audio records paint a chaotic picture as dispatchers assessed the situation unfolding.

Police in Allen, Texas, have released chilling audio of 911 calls made by people pleading for help as a gunman opened fire on innocent shoppers at an outlet mall. 

The recordings, obtained by Fox News Digital through a records request, paint a chaotic picture as dispatchers worked to assess each situation. 

In one horrific exchange, a girl can be heard telling the dispatcher that her mom had just been shot. 

"I need you to try and find her bleeding and control it and stop it and get her to safety," the dispatcher tells her, assuring her that help is on the way.  

A girl is running away from a mall after a shooting

A girl runs as other shoppers leave with their hands up after police responded to a gunman who shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at Allen Premium Outlets mall north of Dallas, in Allen, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2023, in a still image from video. (REUTERS/Reuters TV)

Another man can be heard, through sobs, telling the dispatcher that his wife and child have been shot, and his child wasn’t breathing. 

"Do you have a clean dry cloth, a towel, a shirt – something you can put on that –  to control the breathing?" the dispatcher asks. 

"Where’s the ambulance?" the man shouts. "I’ve been waiting for 20 f---ing minutes, my wife is dying!" 

Another woman calls a dispatcher to report someone who’d been shot in the stomach at H&M. 

"Can you please press something on him to stop the bleeding?" the dispatcher asks before moving on to the next 911 call. 

An officer at the Allen, Texas, mall shooting

A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Another caller reports that a man was suffering from a heart attack after he was shot at, but not hit.  

"I need you to keep a close eye on him. Lay him down on his side, and monitor his breathing and give us a call back if that changes," the dispatcher says. 

Crime scene outside Texas mall

Police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets, which authorities said has left multiple people injured in Allen, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2023, in a still image from video. (ABC Affiliate WFAA via REUTERS)

Authorities later identified the shooter as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Despite having no criminal record, he kept a social media account on which he displayed a fascination with white supremacy while offering chilling hints of his research and planning for the attack. He described mass shootings as sport and posted photos showing his large Nazi tattoos.

Garcia shot and killed eight people – including children. A police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall shot and killed Garcia. Police found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun. 

