Texas authorities respond to reported outlet mall shooting

Texas police respond to reports of shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Texas police responded to reports of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch told FOX 4 Dallas that police were responding to calls about a shooting that reportedly involved multiple people at the Allen, Texas shopping center.

Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Allen Police Department are on the scene. The office told FOX 4 that there are "some victims" but the extent of the injuries are not known.

Allen Police Department asked everyone to avoid the area in a statement on Twitter.

Allen Premium Outlets store

Texas police are responding to reports of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

"Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway," the statement read. "Please avoid the area until further update."

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen Police Department but has not heard back. 

There are no additional details at this time.

Exterior of Allen Premium Outlets

Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Allen Police Department are investigating an incident at Allen Premium Outlets. (Google Maps)

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.