Texas
Published

Texas naval training aircraft crashes, pilot safely ejected

The Navy pilot safely ejected before the jet trainer aircraft crashed near an airfield in Texas

By Paul Best | Fox News
A pilot ejected from a T-45 Goshawk jet trainer aircraft shortly before it crashed near Naval Air Station Kingsville in South Texas on Tuesday. 

The Chief of Naval Air Training said that the pilot was transferred to a local hospital to be evaluated, but NAS Kingsville said there were no reports of injuries. 

CALIFORNIA AIRPLANE CRASH-LANDS ON FREEWAY NEAR LOS ANGELES

The aircraft landed in an empty field just north of the airfield and no civilians were injured. It happened during a "routine training flight," the Chief of Naval Air Training said. 

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, pilots perform pre-flight procedures in T-45C Goshawks from Training Air Wing One on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington docked in Norfolk, Va.

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, pilots perform pre-flight procedures in T-45C Goshawks from Training Air Wing One on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington docked in Norfolk, Va. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

Deputies from the Kingsville Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. 

The crash comes after another T-45 Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed into a neighborhood last September in Lake Worth, Texas. Both pilots in that incident safely ejected. 

