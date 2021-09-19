Military plane crashes into Texas neighborhood, ejecting crew and damaging multiple homes
Police said two to six homes have been damaged
A military aircraft crashed in a Texas neighborhood Sunday afternoon, damaging several homes, police said.
The crash happened between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota in Lake Worth Texas, about 10 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
Police said two to six homes have been damaged.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
No further details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.