Texas
Published

Military plane crashes into Texas neighborhood, ejecting crew and damaging multiple homes

Police said two to six homes have been damaged

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A military aircraft crashed in a Texas neighborhood Sunday afternoon, damaging several homes, police said. 

The crash happened between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota in Lake Worth Texas, about 10 miles northwest of Fort Worth. 

No further details were released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

