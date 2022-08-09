California plane crash-lands and ignites on freeway near Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A single-engine Pipe PA-32 made a crash-landing on a California freeway Tuesday afternoon, but the occupants escaped unharmed, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, which is about a 45-minute drive east of Downtown Los Angeles.

The plane was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported an unspecified "engine issue," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News.

The plane broke apart and ignited on impact, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Two occupants were inside the plane but were uninjured, the fire department said. Crews put out the flames.

The crash, meanwhile, backed up traffic on the 91 Freeway for miles. California Highway Patrol officers blocked all main lanes and the Lincoln on-ramp to Eastbound SR-19.

Officials advised drivers to expect delays for several hours. The FAA told Fox News it is investigating the incident.