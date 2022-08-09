Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California plane crash-lands and ignites on freeway near Los Angeles

The two people in the California plane crash escaped unharmed

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Plane crashes on California freeway Video

Plane crashes on California freeway

In a video obtained by Fox 11, authorities say a small airplane landed and caught fire on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A single-engine Pipe PA-32 made a crash-landing on a California freeway Tuesday afternoon, but the occupants escaped unharmed, officials said. 

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, which is about a 45-minute drive east of Downtown Los Angeles

  • Plane crash freeway outside Riverside California
    Image 1 of 7

    A plane crashed on a freeway in Corona, outside of Riverside California (Fox 11)

  • Personal plane crash Riverside California
    Image 2 of 7

    A small personal plane crashed on a highway outside of Riverside, California (Fox 11)

  • Southern California Plane Crash
    Image 3 of 7

    A small plane crashed on a Southern California Highway (Fox 11)

  • Small plane crash corona california
    Image 4 of 7

    A small plane crashed on a highway in Corona, California (Corona Fire Department)

  • Small Plane Crashes
    Image 5 of 7

    A small plane has crash landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. (FOX 11)

  • Small plane crashed on freeway in California
    Image 6 of 7

      (FOX 11)

  • A small plane crashed on the highway in California
    Image 7 of 7

      (FOX 11)

The plane was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported an unspecified "engine issue," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News. 

The plane broke apart and ignited on impact, according to the Corona Fire Department.

DRIVER IN LOS ANGELES CRASH THAT KILLED 6 ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER, GROSS NEGLIGENCE

Two occupants were inside the plane but were uninjured, the fire department said. Crews put out the flames.  

The crash, meanwhile, backed up traffic on the 91 Freeway for miles. California Highway Patrol officers blocked all main lanes and the Lincoln on-ramp to Eastbound SR-19. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials advised drivers to expect delays for several hours. The FAA told Fox News it is investigating the incident.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  