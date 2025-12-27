Texas father rescues kidnapped daughter by tracing her phone's location, sheriff's office says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father in Texas saved his 15-year-old daughter after he traced her phone to find the location where she was being held and kidnapped, deputies said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a home in Porter, outside of Houston, around 4:50 p.m. on Christmas Day in reference to the reported kidnapping of the juvenile.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim had taken her dog out for a walk and when she did not return at her usual time, her parents became concerned. Using parental controls to locate the victim’s phone, her father traveled to a secluded, partially wooded area in Harris County nearly 2 miles away," the Sheriff’s Office said.

"The father located the victim and her dog inside a maroon-colored pickup truck with a partially nude 23-year-old male. The father helped his daughter escape from the truck and contacted law enforcement," it added.

TEXAS 19-YEAR-OLD VANISHES OUTSIDER HER HOME ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Deputies said an investigation revealed that the suspect, Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, of Porter, "had threatened the victim with a knife and abducted her from the street."

Using descriptions provided by witnesses, the Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were able to track down Espinoza and bring him into custody without incident.

DRAMATIC BODYCAM CAPTURES MOMENT SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER IS ARRESTED AFTER 40 YEARS ON THE RUN

He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child and remains held without bond.

"Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child. I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets," Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said.

"Rest assured that your Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant every hour of every day to keep your families safe," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.