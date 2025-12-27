Texas 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos vanishes outside her home on Christmas Eve

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A search is underway Saturday in Texas after a 19-year-old woman who "normally goes for a morning walk" disappeared outside of her home on Christmas Eve, police said.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in San Antonio around 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office .

"Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time," the Sheriff’s Office said.

"Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location," deputies added. "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license."

The woman’s mother, identified by KENS5 as Rosario Olmos, told the station that, "I called her cell phone, but the cell phone was there on the bed and it was turned off."

"I put it to charge and went out to look for her. I thought I would find her like other times, walking, and we would come home together," she said.

"I only ask God to please bring her back home," Rosario Olmos added. "Bring her back to me."

Camila’s family members and more than 100 other people have searched for her in the area, according to KSAT.

"It’s been real hard," her father, Alfonso Mendoza, told the station.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office described Camila Mendoza Olmos as being around 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms and white shoes, authorities added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.