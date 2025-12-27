Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Missing Persons

Texas 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos vanishes outside her home on Christmas Eve

Camila Mendoza Olmos left her San Antonio home without phone or vehicle

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A search is underway Saturday in Texas after a 19-year-old woman who "normally goes for a morning walk" disappeared outside of her home on Christmas Eve, police said. 

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in San Antonio around 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. 

"Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time," the Sheriff’s Office said. 

"Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location," deputies added. "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license." 

TWO ATTORNEYS VANISH FLORIDA FISHING TRIP AS ‘HEARTBROKEN’ WIFE PLEADS FOR HELP FINDING THEM

Camila Mendoza Olmos wearing graduation cap

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen outside her home in San Antonio, Texas, on Christmas Eve, authorities said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The woman’s mother, identified by KENS5 as Rosario Olmos, told the station that, "I called her cell phone, but the cell phone was there on the bed and it was turned off." 

"I put it to charge and went out to look for her. I thought I would find her like other times, walking, and we would come home together," she said. 

"I only ask God to please bring her back home," Rosario Olmos added. "Bring her back to me." 

DRAMATIC BODYCAM VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER IS ARRESTED AFTER 40 YEARS ON THE RUN

Camila Mendoza Olmos photo

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen around 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in northwest Bexar County, Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Camila’s family members and more than 100 other people have searched for her in the area, according to KSAT. 

"It’s been real hard," her father, Alfonso Mendoza, told the station. 

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office described Camila Mendoza Olmos as being around 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms and white shoes, authorities added. 

Bexar County Sheriff's Office exterior

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said, "It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location." (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for further comment. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue